10 great products and ideas to keep your pets happy

Poorly-formulated pet food is common and many owners will see a drastic change in their pet’s health and behaviour when they switch to more nutritious alternatives. Similarly, pet insurance and behavioural training can really transform the wellbeing of pets and owners.

To help with travel, nutrition and general pet health, we have tracked down some of the most exciting products and services on the market.

Discover natural dog treats

(Burns)

While there’s plenty of healthy pet food on the market, the same can’t be said for treats. The team at Burns Pet Nutrition is changing the game with its range of healthy treats. Developed by a veterinary surgeon, new Burns Bites are delicious, natural treats made with simple and holistic ingredients such as wild fish, organic chicken and organic brown rice. An ideal occasional accompaniment to the Burns complete food diets, these treats are low in fat, easy to digest, hypoallergenic and contain a selection of healthy herbs such as oregano, parsley and thyme. Available in several tasty varieties including Keltie Bites, Carrot Bites, Ocean Bites and Oatie Bites, each treat is just as healthy and delicious as the last.

Find your dog’s new favourite treat today

burnspet.co.uk

Provide your pets with the best possible nutrition

(SugarFoot)

With more than 50 years of experience working with animals, the experts at SugarFoot Smart Snacks are passionate about delivering the ultimate healthy and nutritious food for pets. The sustainable range includes Vegan, Herbal, Insect and Spirulina, and all ingredients used are freshly prepared and cooked at 90C to ensure the nutrients stay intact and effective. You can now save 20% off your purchase with discount code SmartLife20 at checkout (offer valid until 30 June 2021).

Visit SugarFoot Smart Snacks today

sugarfootuk.com

Pet insurance: make sure you’re covered

(Asda Money Pet Insurance)

The right pet insurance can make a big difference. With Asda Money Pet Insurance, underwritten by Fairmead Insurance, you can choose from different types of cover for your feline friends and canine companions, from Lifetime to 12 Month and Accident Only. You can also choose the level of cover to suit you and your budget. Recognised and awarded for its brilliant financial services by industry bodies, Asda Money offers great benefits on its pet insurance policies, including access to a free 24-hour vet advice line, lifetime policies covering up to £10,000 annually and 10% off if you insure two or more pets (T&Cs apply).

Get a quote from Asda Money today

money.asda.com/insurance/pet-insurance

Treat your dog to all-natural tasty meals

(Pooch & Mutt)

A balanced, nutritious diet can make a huge difference to a dog’s energy levels, coat and general behaviour. Pooch & Mutt offers premium, naturally hypoallergenic dried food that is tailored by lifecycle, from puppy to senior — with an additional option for small dogs. It’s packed with lean, free-range chicken and fresh fruit and vegetables such as spinach, sweet potato and cranberries. These all-natural ingredients are brimming with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which help your dog to fight off infection and maintain optimal health. The superfoods range caters to all dogs for the duration of their lives. Try the range from £7.49 plus get free delivery with code POOCHPOST (offers ends 31 August 2021).

Discover the superfood range at Pooch and Mutt

poochandmutt.co.uk/superpooch

Discover cat food with a difference

(Untamed)

The experts at Untamed are changing the future of cat food. Untamed provides specialist cat food using only prime cuts of meat including tuna steak, salmon fillet and chicken breast, gently steam-cooked in their own gravies to lock in flavour and nutrients. With more than 10 delicious recipes to choose from, the trial pack can be tailored to your cat’s needs and tastes. Free from grains, artificial flavours and suspicious animal derivatives, meal plans are delivered monthly, with the flexibility to change or cancel anytime. All tins and packaging are fully recyclable, with no plastic pouches. Use code PETS4 for a 50% discount on your first trial pack (only £4). (Offer valid until 31 July 2021.)

Treat your cat today

untamedcatfood.com

Try the cook-at-home range of British-made pet food

(Hug)

We all try to maintain a healthy, balanced diet, so why should it be any different for our pets? Created as a healthier alternative to poorly formulated pet food, Hug pet food offers optimum nutrition. The brand uses only the best ingredients, including free-range meat, fresh vegetables, British organic herbs and Antarctic krill. Hug offers a unique cook-at-home range of raw food for cats and dogs that can be prepared in minutes for your pet to enjoy. Meanwhile, the brand’s cold-pressed dry food is cooked at low temperatures to lock in nutrition and flavour. Hug even offers a vegetarian option that’s Vegetarian Society-accredited. Hug is a proudly British company and all its products use eco-friendly packaging. Readers can use the code HAPPY25 for a 25% discount off their first order, (valid until 31 December 2021). Call 01380 710533 or email hello@hugpetfood.co.uk for more information

Visit Hug pet food

hugpetfood.co.uk

Save money by switching your pet insurance

(K9 Cover)

When was the last time you looked at alternatives for pet insurance? Since vet fees are one of the most expensive aspects of pet ownership, it’s always a good idea to be on the lookout for a better deal on your coverage. Specialist dog insurer K9 Cover is shaking up the market with nimble comprehensive coverage that includes pre-existing medical conditions from day one. Switching providers usually means excluding these pre-existing conditions, but not with K9. Just your postcode is required to get a quote.

Get in touch today and find out how you can save money

k9cover.com

Train your dog to be the best they can be

(Bark & Birch)

A well-trained dog is a happy dog. Bark & Birch Global Dog Services is a British company that is now one of the most successful dog service providers in the UK, also operating nationwide in Ireland, Portugal and the USA. The team is comprised of the country’s top canine behaviourists, ex-police/army dog handlers and highly trained experts who train more than 650 dogs a month. Dogs are boarded at the homes of their trainers during the Board and Train Programmes, enjoying home comforts alongside their training. The company also provides daily video and photo updates, along with regular progress reports for owners. Discuss your dog’s needs by contacting info@barkandbirch.com or calling 08000 936735. Save 10% on bookings with the code BARKBIRCH10. (Offer ends 19th July 2021)

Visit Bark & Birch today for more information

barkandbirch.com

Schedule meal times seamlessly when you’re out of the house

(Closer Pets)

One of the most important aspects of responsible pet care is ensuring they’re fed and watered at the right time in the right amounts. Closer Pets makes this even easier with its innovative range of automatic feeders and drinking fountains. You’ll be able to maintain perfect portion control and punch in preferred timings on the digital display to dispense wet or dry food - kept fresh using ice packs. You’ll also guarantee regular hydration with a constant flow of naturally oxygenated water throughout the day. So, give yourself a luxurious lie-in or enjoy peace of mind if you’re returning to the office, safe in the knowledge your pet is taken care of with this selection of high-tech, easy-to-use products.

Discover the range today

closerpets.co.uk

Travel safely with your pets

(MIMsafe)

Many of us will be looking to take our pets with us as we travel around the UK this summer. Travelling with unsecured dogs in a car is not only extremely dangerous, it’s also against the law and could incur a hefty fine. Designed and manufactured in Sweden, MIMsafe dog crates offer a safe solution for transporting and have been crash-tested in vehicles to ensure they work effectively with the vehicle’s crumple zone in the event of an accident. They’re crash-tested to 30mph at RISE— the independent Research Institutes of Sweden. MIMsafe crash-tested Variocages, crates and tailgate guards come in a variety of sizes to fit most vehicles, including smaller vehicles and hatchbacks.

Visit MIMsafe now

mimsafeuk.com