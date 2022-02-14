It’s not too late to incorporate new health and beauty launches into your 2022 routine. With a range of new services on the market, there’s something for everyone, whether you want thicker-looking hair or to feel on top of your game. Here are some of the top products to try.

Shop for premium CBD and nutritional products

(Prym Health)

While researching the market, Prym Health found that not all supplements are created equal: there were considerable differences in product quality, purity and sustainability. That’s why Prym Health works with specialists to create bespoke formulas and high-quality supplements for the benefit of your health and wellbeing. The company supplies premium CBD products such as oils, topicals and vapes, along with nutritional products to assist in reaching your daily vitamin intake goals. Shop now for 20 per cent off all products with the code “OFFER20” at prymhealth.com until 31 March 2022.

Incorporate CBD into your daily routine

(British Cannabis)

Focus on your wellbeing with the help of CBD by British Cannabis, which makes award-winning and safe CBD supplements and skincare products. CBD by British Cannabis has been sold and trusted in pharmacies for more than five years and can be ordered direct to your home. With CBD oils, patches, capsules and creams, there’s a dosage method and concentration for every need. Enjoy 20 per cent off purchases with the code “CBD20” at canabidol.com until 28 February 2022. These products are only for those aged 18 and over.

Try this new vegan stress-support formula

(Nu Mind Wellness )

Nu Mind Wellness has created a vegan formula designed to promote a feeling of calm. Developed by registered nutritionist Shona Wilkinson, it consists of 23 ingredients to support the function of the mind and body. Each of the 30 sachets in the tube contains five daily capsules that are packed with essential vitamins and minerals. Try Nu Mind with 30 per cent off using the code “HEALTH30” at numindwellness.com. Offer valid until 1 June 2022.

Use pure CBD to improve absorption

(Herbotany)

Herbotany Health only uses natural, organic hemp from which it extracts premium CBD. The company operates on a “plant-to-planet” promise, monitoring its impact on the environment throughout the supply chain. The products carry the Naturia+ seal and have improved absorption, so the consumer can have a better CBD experience while using less of the product. Its CBD is rigorously tested by third-party labs to ensure the purity of the products is verified. Enjoy 25 per cent off all orders using code “hhind25” online at herbotanyhealth.com, with free UK mainland delivery. Offer valid until 31 March 2022.

Take action against pain today

(BioWaveGO)

Chronic pain can be debilitating and make almost every aspect of day-to-day life incredibly hard. BioWaveGO can help tackle pain discreetly and effectively any time you need it, working as an external neuromodulation device to target the nerves causing the pain. An electrical field forms beneath and surrounding a non-invasive pad, which is placed directly over the source of pain. Usually retailing for £385, BioWaveGO is currently offering a special discounted rate on purchases made at biowavego.co.uk before 28 February 2022. Use the code “BIOWAVEOFFER” at checkout to get the reduced price of £299.

Breathe easier with the help of air purifiers

(Instant Air Purifiers)

Inhale cleaner air and exhale peace of mind with Instant Air Purifiers, which remove 99.9 per cent of bacteria, viruses and mould in treated air, according to the company’s research. Designed to operate at a whisper-quiet level in the background, the purifiers monitor air quality continuously using intelligent sensors. The night mode automatically senses lower room lighting, turning the display light off and fan speed to low. Use the code “BREATHEEASY25” and get 25 per cent off Instant Air Purifiers at instantbrands.co.uk until 31 March 2022.

Self-care tips and products for men

(Humānery)

The last word in men’s grooming, Humānery stocks a curated selection of premium and independent brands. Browse skincare, shaving and beard care, haircare and styling, fragrances, health supplements and more. And if you’re looking for a specific range, you can find anti-ageing products and solutions for dry skin or thinning hair. Plus, the Humans of Humānery Journal is a hub for useful tips and expert advice on engaging in self-care. Find out more at humānery.com and use the code “HEALTH&BEAUTY10” to enjoy 10 per cent off all products. Offer valid until 31 May 2022.

Get a clean look with sheer foundation

(Annabelle Minerals)

Annabelle Minerals’s products are natural and formulated with just a few ingredients. The brand’s cosmetics offer high-quality, natural make-up suited to the needs of every skin type, from oily to dry and sensitive. The radiant mineral foundation offers sheer-to-medium coverage and contains SPF20 to protect you from the sun. The foundation is also vegan and suitable for every skin type, including sensitive and acne-prone. Get yours with 15 per cent off using the discount code “GLOW15” at annabelleminerals.com until 30 April 2022.

Download the ultimate wellness app

(Yours App )

Yours App is a wellness platform that’s both holistic and personalised. Enjoy hours of sleep stories designed to help you fall asleep faster and beat insomnia. There are specially designed sleep stories to aid children to wind down and drift off at bedtime, plus hundreds of hours of yoga videos guided by some of the best teachers in the world and featuring aspirational landscapes, and mindfulness meditation and breathing courses to help fight stress, regulate emotions and avoid depression and anxiety.

Boost your health with bespoke vitamins

(Made4 Vitamins )

Made4 Vitamins is a bespoke subscription service that delivers packs to your door every 28 days. Getting the right vitamins doesn’t have to mean cupboards full of pill bottles and a maze of strengths and guidance notes. With Made4 Vitamins, your supplements are packed into handy, personalised daily pouches, so you can grab them when you're on the go. The vitamins are made from quality ingredients, with no fillers or GMO ingredients, and they aren’t tested on animals. Subscribe today at made4vitamins.com and receive 50 per cent off your first month’s box using the code “MADE50” at checkout.

