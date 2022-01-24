From high-tech skincare to vitamins tailored just for you, here’s how to look and feel your absolute best in 2022.

Feel skin-confident

(Dr Faheem Latheef - Virtuoso Health.)

For those suffering from skin issues – whether it’s acne or an allergy – it can sometimes feel like there is no solution. But early and effective treatment can have life-changing results.

Dr Faheem Latheef, an internationally recognised, award-winning consultant dermatologist with a special interest in acne, skin cancer and skin allergies, looks to help children and adults with a wide array of skin, hair and nail-related conditions. Also a Melanoma UK advisor, with a research degree in melanoma skin cancer, Dr Latheef has extensive experience in the early detection, diagnosis and treatment of all types of skin cancer. He also offers extensive patch testing to help manage skin allergies.

For more information regarding treatments or to make an appointment, visit drfaheemlatheef.com

Be clean and cleansed

(Organic Works)

Winner of Best Face Cleanser at the Clean Beauty Awards 2021, Organic Works is a game-changing skincare brand that deserves some of the prime real estate in your beauty regime. The brand’s Cleansing Face Wash (£15, theowstore.com) and the Cleansing Face Wash Eco Refill (£38, theowstore.com) harness the power of vitamin E, rose geranium flower oil and soothing aloe to wash away impurities and daily grime and to restore the skin’s natural balance. All the products in the range are certified to the Cosmos organic standard, with 99 per cent of their plant-based ingredients derived from organic farming. The products are also all vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, made from at least 98 per cent natural ingredients and made in small batches in the UK. Try the new Cleansing Face Wash Eco Refill (£38, theowstore.com) with biodegradable sugarcane labels, which was launched to specifically help consumers reduce waste. Enjoy a 22 per cent discount by using code “HEALTHYYOU22” until 28 February.

Visit theowestore.com now

Keep men’s health simple

(Atavist)

Recent research suggests not only that testosterone levels decrease with age, but also that the amount of the hormone found in American men has decreased, and that it has dropped significantly across the generations.

Why does it matter? Testosterone has been shown to play a fundamental role in men’s mental and physical wellbeing. Those with optimal levels are generally less stressed, more confident and physically healthier. Atavist Supplements has developed a holistic supplement that aims to naturally support testosterone levels and general health. It contains no synthetics, is free from hormones and is vegetarian-friendly. And you can now enjoy 15 per cent off your monthly order with a handy subscription plan. There’s no commitment, meaning you can pause or cancel anytime. This offer is valid until 31 January 2023.

Learn more at atavistsupplements.com

Treat yourself

(Picafleur)

With a focus on hydration, Picafleur’s Natural CBD Skincare line – including a Day Cream, Night Cream, Face Serum, Face Oil and Beard Oil – aims to help to improve and maintain the appearance of healthy skin. The combination of CBD with vitamin C, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, marula oil and other extracts creates an intense formula that aims to refresh and revitalise damaged skin while moisturising and boosting its natural radiance. CBD is thought to help with spot control, diminishing breakouts and reducing redness, as well as protecting against the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can now get 10 per cent off Picafleur’s entire range until 15 February 2022 by using the code “ISLANDCBD”.

Visit picafleur.com now

Get the care you need

(Medbelle)

Medbelle provides high-quality orthopaedic, ophthalmic and cosmetic care by working with leading UK surgeons and specialists with years of experience and excellent reviews. Rated highly on Trustpilot with a score of 4.8/5, the service specialises in fast-track orthopaedic care with optional virtual assessments and all-inclusive diagnostic packages, including imaging. By investing in technology, Medbelle is able to improve and simplify the process to reduce administrative costs, while transparent pricing and support with private medical insurance plans means patients are able to understand exactly what they’re paying for. A dedicated care adviser guides patients through their experience, from initial enquiry to recovery, organising appointments and coordinating all aspects of their care while keeping them updated and supported throughout.

Find out more at medbelle.com

Tone up with plants

(Raw Beauty Lab)

If you’re looking to tone up and boost your collagen levels, look no further than Raw Beauty Lab’s Vegan Protein + Collagen Builder. Packed with 20g of plant-based protein per serving, this game-changing supplement is here to give your body and skin a boost. Not only does it help support your fitness goals, but it contains protein, which contributes to growth in muscle mass, and vitamin C for normal, energy-yielding metabolism. The vitamin C in the supplement is intended to help maintain the immune system during and after intense physical exercise and reduce tiredness and fatigue, while the unique blend of ingredients is designed to contribute to normal collagen formation for the function of skin. The brand is also 100 per cent vegan-friendly, cruelty-free and will plant one tree for every order. Get £5 off your first order with code “BODY2022” until 28 February 2022.

Buy now from rawbeautylab.com

Benefit from personalisation

(Nourished)

We’re all individuals and Nourished recognises this by offering personalised nutrition products to help you feel your best. By completing a short quiz online, you’ll get a recommendation for seven high-impact vitamins, superfoods and nutrients specific to your lifestyle and goals. Nourished will then 3D print your bespoke blend on demand, which is designed for high absorption levels. Each tasty gummy is made to order and is produced with premium, plant-based and sugar-free ingredients. Your monthly subscription boxes will be delivered directly to your door in plastic-free, home-compostable packaging. Get 50 per cent off your first box when you subscribe with code “NY2250” before 31 March 2022.

Subscribe to Nourished

Stop overpaying for beauty

(Beauty Pie)

When it comes to beauty, navigating the products, advice and routines – not to mention the wildly varying prices – is no easy task. That’s why serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, who created Bliss Spa, FitFlop and Soap & Glory, also founded Beauty Pie. She calls it a “luxury beauty buyers’ club”: members get insider access so they can shop for lab-direct products from top suppliers in premium skincare, make-up, haircare, bodycare, candles, fragrance, accessories and nutritional supplements. It’s accessible, affordable and ingenious – so whether your New Year’s resolution is focused on spending less money or investing in yourself, Beauty Pie can help make 2022 your year. To get you started, an annual membership is on offer for just £59 – or you can try the all-new day pass for just £10, allowing you to unlock access to members-only prices and the best of beauty for 24 hours.

Visit beautypie.com to find out more

Revel in fitness and fun

(Run Fest)

Be inspired by running royalty, from Olympians to your personal heroes, when you head to RunFestRun on 20-22 May with Paula Radcliffe, Steve Cram CBE, Vassos Alexander and Colin Jackson. It’s one of the only festivals in the UK to bring together world-famous athletes, stunning run routes and an unmatched feel-good atmosphere over three unforgettable days. Englefield House is situated within the stunning Berkshire countryside, so runners will be guaranteed awe-inspiring views. Attendees can enter up to nine events across the weekend, from the “Sunset Shuffle” to RunFestRun’s signature half marathon. There are fun activities for friends, couples and solo festival-goers alike, delicious street food and bars, workshops, talks, workouts, and a dedicated shopping village. Learn from experts about nutrition, endurance and training, and get tips and tricks for mental wellbeing with guided yoga and meditation classes. Tickets are available from £40.

Find out more at runfestrun.co.uk

Try top quality

(Columbia Care)

Columbia Care Platinum CBD is derived from what the brand says is the highest-quality, broad-spectrum CBD. It’s extracted from organically grown hemp at or just below 40C, so only the desired cannabinoids are present. That’s why Columbia Care Platinum oils always look golden or amber, signalling their purity. It’s a science-driven and plant-based product that the brand says is tested by independent laboratories to ensure quality and safety. Columbia Care believes so firmly in its oils that it’s offering the opportunity to try them for free. Enter the code “COLCARE100” at checkout and receive a 100 per cent discount (excluding shipping) while stocks last before 28 January 2022.

Visit shop.col-care.uk