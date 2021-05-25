10 must-read ideas for budding entrepreneurs and business owners

Feeling overwhelmed with the demands of starting up an enterprise, or managing a business? Look no further than this round up of 10 tips to help with motivating, modernising and boosting efficiency.

From starting a new franchise to moving to a serviced office, we provide some handy ideas and services to help with navigating the challenges that come with running a business.

Plan your ideal retirement

(Churchill Taxation)

When it comes to preparing your finances for retirement, it is never too early to start planning. The team at Churchill Taxation can provide you with expert tax advice for a secure and happy retirement. Whether you’re a business owner or private individual, they’ll show you how to make the most of the government’s various tax allowances and reliefs. Their expertise includes planning for capital gains tax, inheritance tax, offshore tax and tax for estates and trusts.

Click here to book your free 30-minute phone or video consultation

churchilltaxation.co.uk

Use automation and analytics to help grow your business

(Life Group)

It has been proven that the use of automation and analytics not only helps businesses with lead capture but can grow customer engagement and deliver sustainable online and offline growth. Life Group’s innovative and affordable tools can be organically integrated within your business to optimise your audience engagement and drive awareness of your service or product. Life Group help businesses to build data-rich and customer-centred processes that improve the customer’s post purchase experience, therefore incentivizing repeat purchases, recommendations and referrals. You can now enjoy a 10% discount with the code INTHENEWS. Offer valid until 31st August 2021.

Visit Life Group today or call 0333 335 5636

lifegroup.org.uk

Join a reputable furniture franchise

(Schmidt)

Launching your own business can be daunting, but starting a franchise can be a practical alternative. With Schmidt, you can own and run a business serving your local community, while enjoying the support and stature of an international brand behind you. As part of the franchise, you’ll provide bespoke, yet affordable, kitchens, bathrooms and interiors to a diverse range of customers. Enjoy the financial and business support you’d expect from a business of Schmidt’s stature, from proven marketing techniques to cutting-edge technology, such as in-store VR software, which will bring customers’ interior visions to life in minutes, based on their own home. Continuous innovation and developments that have a real impact on your bottom line are just the beginning of what you can expect from your franchise investment with Schmidt.

Head to Schmidt to learn more

schmidtfranchise.co.uk

Enjoy the benefits of moving to a serviced office

(Click Offices)

Serviced offices are rentable working spaces that are provided on flexible terms and can accommodate both small and large businesses. Click Offices assists companies with finding short-term office spaces and great bases for growing companies. The spaces typically offer a staffed reception, furnished desk areas, meeting rooms and kitchen space; with printing and cleaning facilities included in the rental price. Click Offices can provide a solid foundation for companies that need office space immediately. Serviced offices can also meet requirements for private offices, hot desks and co-working spaces, giving ultimate flexibility to businesses. Call 0203 6422 777 or visit the Click Offices website.

Find your ideal serviced office space with Click Offices today

clickoffices.com

Keep your business interests safe with entrepreneur’s insurance

(The Service Family)

When running a business, insurance should be a key part of your risk management plan. The team at Services Family Insurance can assist you through the process of obtaining the right cover for your specific business needs. The scope of cover is important, especially for add-ons like Business Interruption and cyber security which can include data and fraud protection as well as IT and business continuity. Customers often require proof of insurance for Public or Product Liability or Professional Indemnity, for advice or services, that could cause loss or damage. Engage your insurer like any supplier — shop around for the best deal.

Contact Services Family Insurance for a quote today

servicesfamily.insure

Empower your business with 360-degree IT support

(18IT)

Reliable IT support can be the difference between business success or failure. 18iT is more than just an IT support company, instead it provides a 360-degree approach to IT to meet your business needs. The team listens to your unique requirements and expectations to formulate a bespoke solution. With 18iT’s special processes, software, hardware and training, you can maintain the tightest cyber security and mitigate risks as much as possible. Back up your data safely and securely with an automated safety net, assuring that you’re covered in the event of ransomware, deletions or corruption. 18iT aims to save you time, effort and stress, functioning as your outsourced IT department, ready to help or answer any questions when needed. Call in the experts today and enjoy a 20% discount until 30 May 2021. Contact 18iT via 0117 325 8418 or email info@18it.co.uk.

Get in touch with 18it

18it.uk

Invest in a specialist home office chair

(Back In Action)

For many of us, one of the most challenging aspects of working from home has been coping without proper office chairs. Dining chairs just don’t cut it for long periods of sitting at a desk and can lead to back pain, making it imperative to invest in a proper chair. Back in Action specialises in furniture that helps to manage, prevent and treat back pain under the guiding principle of ‘movement is everything’. One of its most popular products is the HAG Capisco office chair, an unusual and striking chair that allows for a large degree of variation in a seated posture and is designed to be equally comfortable at standard desk height as well as semi-standing height.

Discover the HAG Capisco today

backinaction.co.uk

Start your own exciting fitness franchise

(Bodystreet)

When looking to start a business, it’s easy to think you need a host of degrees as well as experience in marketing, management and sales skills. While these are obvious advantages to have, marketing and operations expertise are the key pillars of a successful business. The market-leading boutique fitness franchise Bodystreet will help by providing you with this necessary expertise and guidance. Franchising removes many of the risks of launching up a start-up, and because franchisors can offer a wealth of market knowledge and experience, the learning curve isn’t as sharp. Getting funding for your franchise is much easier too. So if you are seeking a new business challenge with reduced risks, franchising may be the ideal step towards an exciting future.

Visit Bodystreet to learn more

bodystreetuk.co.uk

Get expert help in creating the next chapter of your career

(Another Door)

Whether it’s due to redundancy, a career change or your contract ending, the space between jobs can be extremely unsettling. Having expert support on hand can help tremendously. Another Door is here to help you navigate through this challenging time, and to instill optimism, opportunity and hope. You’ll be able to explore your ideas, get clarity and obtain guidance from coaches while building confidence and resilience to achieve your next career goals. The Five Steps to Thrive online course provides you with a framework, guidance and inspiration to work through at your own pace.

Visit Another Door today

anotherdoor.co.uk

Get fast, flexible help with managing business invoices

(Muse Finance)

Running the finances of a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) comes with a range of challenges. With Muse Finance, much of the stressful heavy-lifting involved with managing cash flow is taken care of. Through the fast and flexible app-based resource, users can send an invoice or a group of invoices and get paid today, rather than waiting 30-120 days for client payments. Whether you require a small amount of cash or a larger facility, Muse will help your business to grow without the burden of debt, so you have the freedom to concentrate on your enterprise. Let Muse handle all the stress of chasing late invoices while you keep an eye on your business finances (with a 30-day cash-flow forecast) on the app.

Contact Muse Finance & receive 5% off your first invoice (offer valid until 24/06/2021)

getmymuse.com