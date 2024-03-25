10 ways to feel your best before summer 2024

Summer is fast approaching and to help, we’ve rounded up all the inspiration you need to prepare for the season. Whether you’re flying across the globe or catching up on some much-needed downtime, these products, treatments and services will have you looking (and feeling) brand new.

Find the prom dress of your dreams

(Dressmezee)

The prom is that once-in-a-lifetime step from the familiar present into the future of your dreams. It’s vital to strike the right balance between all-out glitz and glam to timeless romance — like the sleek, satiny, floor length, prom-loving gown.

Delight at the likes of signature finishing touches, vibrant colours and unrivalled quality, all available at an accessible price-point. Sparkle, originality, fun, quality and great value have been key to the growth of Dressmezee from a bedroom to an established, northeast England-based brand. Now make that power entrance with total confidence.

Shop statement styles at Dressmezee and use code DRESSMEZEE15 for an exclusive 15% off. Valid until 15 April 2024

Shop now

Discover your new favourite signature scent

(Thomson Carter)

Immerse yourself in the captivating essence of Rouge Avenue, the latest enchanting fragrance from Thomson Carter. Tailored for the modern woman, this scent mirrors your dynamic lifestyle, exuding sophistication and confidence.

It’s more than just a fragrance; it’s a style statement, adding the perfect finishing touch to your ensemble. With notes of pink pepper, jasmine and cedar, Rouge Avenue captures the essence of elegance and self-assurance.

The blend of floral and woody notes creates a harmonious composition, empowering you to express your unique style. Elevate your presence with Rouge Avenue and stay ahead of the curve.

Follow the brand’s journey on Instagram @thomsoncarter_

Shop now

Seek out an alternative solution to troublesome ED symptoms

(Vertica Labs)

A breakthrough, innovative home-use medical device to treat erectile dysfunction, which uses radiofrequency technology, is now available in the UK. Vertica has been developed to improve male performance and is supported by scientific evidence, with an 85% success rate from a clinical trial.

The device uses radiofrequency energy to trigger a collagen remodelling process in the penis that’s safe, simple and easy to use, with no prescription required. Vertica, which is registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in the UK, is totally drug-free.

Dr Fabio Castiglione, consultant urologist and andrologist at King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and associate professor at University College London (UCL), said: “Vertica is a revolutionary idea and, based on the results of the clinical trial, one that promises to be potentially life-changing for men suffering with ED.”

Find out more

Find your perfect lip shade

(Sosu Cosmetics)

Sold internationally across European and US markets, blogger-turned-beauty entrepreneur Suzanne Jackson has developed and brought to the market more than 300 products — the latest is a brand new lip collection. With 10 new lipsticks, six new liners and six new lip glazes, SOSU Cosmetics has covered all bases to give you the ultimate pout.

With skincare at the forefront of the brand’s products, SOSU Cosmetics’ lipsticks, which come in a satin and matte formula, are infused with ingredients to nourish and moisturise your luscious lips. Its lip liners have a gorgeous creamy formula to ease application, while the lip glazes are super glossy, yet non-sticky — the perfect combination for fuller pout.

Shop the full new lip collection

Visit an award-winning aesthetics practitioner for your treatments

(Dean Rhobaye Sloane Clinic)

Dean Rhobaye is an international, multi-award-winning aesthetics specialist. His practice in London’s Harley Street attracts a diverse international patient base, including well-known public figures from film, media, music, fashion, politics and business.

A leading authority in his field, he specialises in facial harmonisation, an advanced non-surgical treatment that optimises facial aesthetics through precise adjustments to proportions, contours and individual features.

This intricate medical procedure, delivered to a high standard by only a few centres worldwide, combines a variety of minimally invasive and non-invasive methods. The results are long-lasting, natural-looking and elegant aesthetic transformations that can be achieved without surgery.

Find out more

Shop sustainably while supporting your skincare needs

(Biokidé)

Biokidé, launched in 2015 by Fatimata Kane, is a growing brand of sustainable luxury cosmetics — a skincare range that’s centred around one magical ingredient: baobab oil. Biokidé utilises the highest-quality baobab oil to create a variety of skincare products, from face masks to anti-ageing creams.

Committed to providing a sustainable shopping experience, Biokidé sources the baobab oil used within its facial creams from the Thiès region of Senegal, alongside suppliers that support its sustainable journey. It also collaborates with Baobab Des Saveurs, a fair-trade brand committed to training farmers in Senegal.

Every element of its packaging comes from the Faca Packaging factory in Barcelona, one of the first companies in the world dedicated to the manufacture of high-end cosmetics packaging that contributes to a circular economy.

Support your skin and shop sustainably — use code Bio24 to get 15% off all face cream purchases. Valid until 30 September 2024.

Shop now

Upgrade your jewellery collection

(Bohomoon)

Sick of your jewellery tarnishing after just a few wears? Discover your ultimate jewellery fix. Bohomoon is committed to providing the best quality stainless steel jewellery that can be worn all day, every day.

Its jewellery won’t tarnish or turn your fingers green, and all items are waterproof, too. Whether you’re looking for the perfect statement piece or you’re all about stacking your jewellery, its wide range of styles, colour options and sizes are unmatched.

Looking to elevate your outfit or find the perfect gift for a loved one? The brand has got that covered, too. Update your jewellery collection in time for the summer and find your new favourite jewels without having to compromise on quality.

Use code BOHO10 for 10% off your order — offer valid until 13 May 2024.

Shop now

Take your grooming ritual to the next level

(Lord Of The Beards)

Established in 2020, Lord of the Beards was born out of a deep admiration for the artistry and significance of facial hair. It understands that a beard is more than just hair: it’s an expression of personal style, a symbol of masculinity and a statement of individuality.

That’s why it’s dedicated to providing men with the highest-quality grooming products that cater specifically to their unique needs. Its journey began with a vision to create a brand that would not only meet, but exceed the expectations of bearded men worldwide.

It embarked on a quest to source the finest ingredients to craft exquisite blends and to develop innovative grooming solutions that would elevate the beard care experience to new heights. The brand is now introducing the Lord of the Beards Fragrance Collection Gift Set, which comes in a uniquely crafted presentation case. The five captivating scents are carefully crafted to suit the needs of the modern man, perfect for those looking to impress and delight with luxury personal care.

Use code FIRST10 for 10% off your first order. Valid until 31 December 2024.

Shop now

Step out of your comfort zone with fashion-forward pieces

(Audrey hamilton Apparel)

Irish pop artist Audrey Hamilton is well known for her colour-pop pop art, and when it comes to her clothing brand Audrey Hamilton Apparel, she doesn’t disappoint her loyal art fans. Abiding to a unique release model (one new piece every eight weeks), this certainly goes against the grain in the world of fashion, but it’s for this reason that Audrey Hamilton Apparel sweaters have secured their in-demand title among women across the UK and Ireland.

Audrey Hamilton Apparel sweaters cleverly fuse art and fashion, offering wearable art in the style of premium oversized streetwear. Designed specifically for the female body, each sweater embodies her instantly recognisable artwork on a complementing ground colour, with each item uniquely named after the original artwork. Her latest piece, aptly named ISCREAM, has just been released and is now available exclusively to shop via the website. This is definitely a run, don’t walk moment.

Shop now

Discover your new favourite makeup brand

(Emolyne)

When your nail and lip colour matches, you exude an easy day-to-night glamour. That’s why Emolyne created the Complete Kit. Each kit contains all the tools you need to achieve an effortlessly put together look.

Simply choose your favourite shade from Emolyne’s range of 15 monochromatic reds and 15 nudes (each named after an African destination and expertly crafted so everyone can find a shade to suit their skin tone) and then pick up the Complete Kit in that shade.

Inside, you’ll find a Velvet Lip lipstick, Defining Lip pencil, Gloss Lip and Nail Lacquer. Expect pigment-rich, long-lasting formulas that are easy to use and deliver a flawless finish every time. Discover a world of supercharged make-up where everyone’s invited to revel in their beauty.

Use discount code REVEL30 for 30% off sitewide. Valid until 6 May 2024.

Shop now

This content is brought to you byLiving360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.