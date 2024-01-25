10 ways to improve family life and your child’s future

Managing family life is a multifaceted task, you’re likely juggling spending time altogether as well as bonding one-on-one, while also trying to make sure everyone is healthy and the young ones are getting a worthy education.

It can be a lot, we know. That’s why we’ve found 10 different ways to make it all easier, better and much more fun — from flexible language learning and outstanding schools to family-friendly holidays and ways to play.

Capture family moments and share them in high-quality content

(Nikon)

Whether you want to capture family memories or have a budding content creator in your midst, getting a good camera will help elevate your videos. Nikon’s best vlogging camera, the Z 30, is for anyone who wants to move beyond a smartphone and create better-looking, better-sounding videos — plus keep photo feeds engaging with richly detailed stills.

The Z 30 makes it easy to create vibrant, professional-looking videos that have the clarity, depth, and clear sound you’d expect from top-class vloggers and streamers.

A compact and lightweight mirrorless camera that’s the perfect entry point into the world of mirrorless cameras, it’s packed with amazing features, including its impressive DX-format image sensor, its ability to record up to 125 minutes of uninterrupted video footage and its vari-angle touchscreen monitor.

Combining incredible performance with a light and agile body, the Z 30 is a must have for those looking to capture precious moments both at home and on the move.

Find out more at nikon.co.uk

Kick-start revision during the Easter break

(MPW)

MPW has been offering Easter revision courses for over 35 years and is a long-established leader in this field. The core aspects of the MPW teaching model are small, Oxbridge-style tutorial groups, with a focus on exam preparation while providing unparalleled individual support.

The Easter revision courses offer students board and specification specific courses at A-level, extensive past paper practice, small class sizes (a maximum of nine students, an average of six), highly qualified tutors (many of whom are trained A-level examiners) and a promise that the emphasis will be on developing understanding rather than learning through simply memorising.

The revision courses are available at all three MPW colleges in London, Birmingham and Cambridge. MPW’s Easter Revision courses run from 25 March to 12 April 2024.

For more information, visit mpw.ac.uk

Unleash the magic (and sustainability) of wooden toys for children

(Small Start)

Explore the enchanting world of wooden toys and ignite your child’s imagination. The Small Smart range crafts captivating wooden play kitchens and timeless kids’ toys for both fun and learning.

Elevate playtime with eco-friendly designs that inspire creativity in every child. Discover the joy of sustainable baby toys with its baby gym collection for wooden baby toys that nurture young minds.

Small Smart UK offers exceptional after-sales support, including live chat and phone support, as well as a 60-day money-back guarantee. Don’t forget to dive into its bestselling wooden play kitchen today and explore a world of play food that inspires and delights.

Plus, get free shipping on everything with code FREESHIP; valid until 11 February 2024.

Explore the collection

Get help reaching your family’s 2024 health goals

(YAZIO)

A perfect option for those looking to supercharge their health in 2024, YAZIO is a mobile app, founded in 2008 by Sebastian Weber and Florian Weissenstein, that empowers people to build healthy, realistic and sustainable eating habits with an easy-to-use, nutrition-focused solution.

Today, the app boasts 85 million users and is available on Android and iOS in over 150 markets and 20 languages. The app holds users’ health goals as a top priority and focuses on long-term goals rather than short-term solutions.

Users can opt to lose, gain or maintain weight through creating personalised goals, each of which are supported with features such as the calorie counter, nutrition diary, water tracker and barcode-scanning functions, which easily tell them the nutritional value of certain food products.

Users can purchase a three- or 12-month membership to gain access to premium features including automatic activity tracking, a continuously growing recipe database, expert guidance and more.

Get 50% off a 12-month subscription, valid until 31 December 2024, (offer applied automatically).

Sign up today

Learn a new language with a flexible online school

(Lingoda)

Lingoda is a popular online language school with an array of glowing reviews from worldwide users. With live online classes offered 24/7 by professional teachers, students can learn anytime, anywhere with expertly designed courses that don’t sacrifice educational quality for convenience.

You can learn four languages (English, German, French and Spanish) as well as Business English, in small groups or private, one-on-one classes. This ensures that students get individual focus from teachers and opportunities to practice speaking, helping them succeed in their new language.

Lingoda believes language learning extends beyond vocabulary and grammar; it’s about connecting with people, understanding different cultures and opening doors to global opportunities.

Find out more

Discover the best family-friendly destinations around the world

(Kid & Coe)

Family travel platform Kid & Coe has expanded its collection and launched a new section, titled The Playlist, filled with custom-created content for families.

The team finds the very best in private family homes, holiday rentals, villas and hotels in the most family-friendly destinations, paired with great travel advice and insights from local families.

To celebrate Kid & Coe’s 10th birthday, the family travel company has added a series of properties in locations including Sri Lanka, Bondi Beach and Tuscany.

Find out more

Keep your mind active and your days fun

(Puzzle Page)

Puzzle Page is a games app that will help keep everyone in the family’s mind active with a new page of your favourite puzzles delivered to your device daily.

Each day there’s a new assortment of word, logic, number and picture puzzles to complete — enjoy over 20 classic varieties like Crossword, Sudoku, Nonogram, Wordsearch and Codeword with new puzzle types added regularly.

You can use the calendar view to browse and play over 1,000 past days’ pages, collect special issues dedicated to specific puzzles, participate in limited time events to complete challenges and earn bonus rewards, track your progress with a detailed breakdown of your achievements and milestones.

Join today

Send your child to an excellent nursery and prep school

(Basset House School)

Bassett House is an outstanding independent prep school and nursery nestled in leafy Notting Hill for boys and girls aged three to 11.

The bespoke designed Early Years building, Bassett Bear House, offers a unique home-from-home environment, complete with interactive learning zones, for our youngest pupils – plus children in Years 1 to 6 enjoy horse riding as part of their curriculum with a local pony centre. And rest assured, year six pupils are well-prepared to continue their journey on to some of the most prestigious schools in and around London, with many offered scholarships.

There are a few final places remaining for Nursery and Reception 2024, why not go for a tour or attend a Stay and Play?

Find out more

Opt for a salon-worthy at-home manicure

(Doonails)

Being a parent comes with a busy schedule, and you may often find that you’re unable to take time for yourself. Doonails Dipping Powder System offers a long-lasting, salon-quality finish, straight forward enough for anyone to achieve at home.

For something even quicker than an at-home manicure, Doonails Soft Gel Press Ons are for those seeking a quick, elegant manicure, who don’t want to spend a lot of time and still want perfect nails and designs. And it’s a great option for those who aren’t looking for a long-lasting design, as they can be used at the weekend and easily removed before Monday morning with the stick-on pads.

Get 15% off your first purchase using code NEWNAILS15. Offer ends 31 March 2024.

Find out more

Experience the natural beauty of the Alps as a family

(Feuerstein)

At the head of the Pflerschtal valley, in the South Tyrolean Alps, you’ll find a five-star family hotel where nature can be felt everywhere. Set amid forests, waterfalls and towering mountain peaks, the Feuerstein Nature Family Resort has something for everyone.

Children can enjoy hay in the play barn, wood in the wood workshop, sand in the mud room and explore the great outdoors safely with the spacious outdoor area and adventure playground that features several worlds for all ages — from a sandpit for the youngest to a pirate’s raft for the older ones.

You can even head to the spa altogether, where you’ll find a family sauna and four pools with a speed water slide, as well as an adult-only area and many treatments on offer, too. Professional child carers are available for 70 hours a week, too, taking care of children aged 0 to 16, according to the Montessori learning philosophies.

Find out more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.