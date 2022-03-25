10 ways you can boost your health and wellbeing

From personalised vitamin packages to fitness apps, here are 10 companies whose products can help you boost your health and wellbeing.

Find out how medicinal mushroom extracts can help you

(KÄÄPÄ Health)

Derived from mushrooms grown in Finland, KÄÄPÄ Health’s extracts aim to support your health and wellbeing. Founded in 2018, the company is the largest medicinal mushroom grower in the EU and recently won the Start-up Award in the NutraIngredients Awards 2021. KÄÄPÄ Health utilises the beneficial properties of five mushrooms: chaga (inonotus obliquus), lion’s mane (hericium erinaceus), reishi (ganoderma lucidum), shiitake (lentinula edodes) and maitake (grifola frondosa). Grown on sustainable Finnish birch substrate (except chaga, which is wild harvested), the mushrooms are extracted via ultrasonic-assisted extraction, which ensures optimal bioavailability and high amounts of the compounds of interest, such as beta-glucans. Find out how these mushroom extracts can help you at kaapahealth.com. Use the code “HEALTH2022” to enjoy a 20 per cent discount. Offer valid until 31 March 2022.

Enjoy nutritionally complete Dare Motivational Shakes

(Dare Motivational Shakes)

Take the guesswork out of your nutrition with this mighty and delicious plant-based shake. Dare Motivational Shakes are a powerful blend of plant-based ingredients loaded with all the essential nutrients for both health and functional benefits to keep you on your A-game. The tasty, vegan shake is complete with a perfect balance of performance protein (20g), essential fats, omega-3, complex slow-release carbs, fibre and 100 per cent of all 26 vitamins and minerals, including; iron, vitamin D and B12. Best consumed as breakfast on-the-go, a post-workout shake or a mid-afternoon nutritious pick-me-up, the shake ensures you feel nourished, energised and fuller for longer. Simply add water or milk and you’re good to go. Enjoy 20 per cent off with the code “NEWS220” and get a free shaker and T-shirt at daremotivation.com. Offer valid until 30 September 2022.

Benefit from personalised vitamins

(Get Nourished)

Nourished recognises individuality by offering personalised nutrition products to ensure you feel your best. By completing a short quiz online, you’ll get a recommendation of seven high-impact vitamins, superfoods and nutrients specific to your lifestyle and goals. Nourished will then 3D-print your bespoke blend on demand for optimum efficacy and higher absorption levels than standard isolated tablets. Each tasty gummy is made to order and produced with premium plant-based and sugar-free ingredients. Your monthly subscription boxes will be delivered directly to your door in plastic-free, home-compostable packaging.

Stay accountable, thanks to new wellbeing app

(haatch)

Studies show that only 8 per cent of people tend to achieve their goals. But failing to achieve an ambition can have a negative impact on mental health and general wellbeing. The haatch app was built as an on-the-go companion in a quest to improve mental wellbeing by setting the user up for success. A digital discipline tool in your pocket, it can help you set, track and achieve a wide range of tailored ambitions, from goals with or without value, goals with milestones, to highly customisable habits. haatch also offers complex tracking, prediction algorithms and unique features such as accountability to peers, which will help you stay consistent with achieving your ambitions. Find haatch on the AppStore and Google Play, and get started now with a special offer of £1.29 per month.

Be comfortable with breathable face masks

(AirPop Health)

With an unrivalled fit, filtration and on-the-go convenience, AirPop masks are a great choice for anyone who wants a comfortable face mask they can wear every day. Featuring a unique ergo-foam that perfectly seals across the nose bridge, this range of masks are made for every face with a comfortable feel whatever the activity. The AirPop pocket mask is quality assured by the British Standards Institution (BSI) to exceed 98 per cent filtration of airborne particles qualifying for BSI’s prestigious Kitemark face covering status. Despite its impressive filtration, the mask is breathable thanks to its 3D structure, which creates a canopy of air that keeps the mask off the face. Use the discount code “POCKET25” at airpophealth.com for 25 per cent off. Offer valid until 1 June 2022.

Try unique shark liver oil

(Euro Health Project)

For centuries, shark liver oil has been used by Scandinavian fishermen. Alkyrol is a unique, all-natural purified shark liver oil, without fats and impurities, that still contains 20 per cent alkylglycerols. These are active substances that give breast-fed babies crucial protection against infections until their own immune systems are fully developed. Scientists have been studying sharks and their relationship to the immune system for more than 70 years and virtually all species of sharks have an incredible resistance to infections and growth of tumours. In 25 years of marine biology research, the Smithsonian Institute, the world’s largest group of research and education centres in Washington DC, found only one malignant tumour in more than 25,000 individual sharks that they studied. Get 10 per cent off with the code “HEALTH10” at eurohealthproject.com/alkyrol-500mg . Offer valid until 1 June 2022.

Beautiful hair with a clean conscience

(FFØR)

FFØR – Free From, Original, Real – is a professional haircare range that creates beautiful results while remaining ethical along the way. Sustainability is at the core to FFØR’s ethos, with every element thoughtfully considered to be as environmentally responsible as it can be, which is why its bottles are made from post-consumer recycled materials. Ethics are also important too, and FFØR is Peta certified cruelty free and completely vegan and works hard to ensure its supply chain is transparent. FFØR’s new purify: scalp cleanse will help to revitalise and renew the look of the scalp and hair from root to tip, detoxifying, while aiming to reduce excess oil, flakiness and product build-up. Plus, its unique colour protection feature, which is incorporated into all products, will ensure your hair looks hydrated, nourished and protected. Follow up this spa-like sensory experience with the brand’s shampoos and conditioners which are rich in organic, sustainably harvested bergamot, vetiver, lemongrass, and patchouli. Use the code “FFORFREE100” to receive a free 100ml shampoo or conditioner of your choice with every order until 30 April 2022.

Improve skin confidence with professional grade stem cell botanicals

(L’abu Skin)

Dial up your skincare routine and incorporate professional grade botanicals with L’abu Skin, which is used and loved by beauticians and make-up artists. Focusing on driving key ingredients such as hibiscus, known as the anti-ageing botox plant, and sodium hyaluronate, the superhero of deep hydration, the L’abu Skin range has been designed to maximise the benefits of using pure and organic ingredients. These products are intensified with vitamins and essential oils all so you don’t have to worry about using many layers of skincare that can be a waste of money and disappointing if you don’t see any changes. The L’abu Skin range includes products such as skin brightening serum infused with 25 plus active ingredients, the popular retinol complex oil and collagen boosting moisturiser for that extra layer of intense cell boosting hydration. Whatever your concern, L’abu sells bundles or individual products to fit seamlessly into your everyday routine. Shop the range with confidence with a 14-day money back guarantee and enjoy 10 per cent off with the discount code “WELCOME10” at labuskin.com. Offer valid until 30 June 2022.

New supplement will help you wake up with ease

(B・SYNC)

B・SYNC ON is a wake-up supplement, designed to make getting up in the morning easier. Including the natural ingredients of vitamin B5, B12, Zinc and caffeine, B・SYNC ON helps you start the day feeling energised and alert. Taken at bedtime, the supplement releases its ingredients after seven hours, providing an uninterrupted night’s sleep and an easy transition from sound asleep to wide awake. Pioneered in Switzerland, clinical studies have found B・SYNC ON has a noticeably positive effect on helping people wake up with ease. A one-month pack containing 20 capsules costs £24.99 and is available online from b-sync.life.

Start your fertility journey with reproductive specialists

(Garavelas Medical)

Garavelas Medical Group ΙΟ LIFE IASO is a global leader in the field of human reproductive medicine, bringing together a team of world-class scientists and clinicians committed to providing the best in fertility care. GMG is an official partner of Iaso Maternity Hospital – Institute of Life, one of the largest and most advanced assisted reproduction centres in Europe and one of the top obstetrics and gynaecology clinics in Greece. Services offered include intrauterine insemination and intracytoplasmic sperm injection to more sophisticated methods such as the Erica test, which helps clinical embryologists select the embryos that are most likely to be implanted. Other services include time-lapse embryo-culture, non-invasive preimplantation test, blastocyst culture, micro-tese and pre-implantation genetic diagnosis and PRP (ovarian and endometrium rejuvenation).

