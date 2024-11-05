1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton responds to rumors Amy Slaton is pregnant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has responded to rumors that her sister, Amy Slaton, is pregnant.

Tammy – who’s been on the TLC series with Amy since 2020 – addressed the speculation about her family in a video posted to her TikTok on Monday (November 4). She started by hitting back at claims that her sister was expecting a third baby. Amy is already the mother of two sons, Gage, four, and Glenn, two, who she shares with ex-husband Michael Halterman.

“I wish people could stop spreading rumors, but I’m here to tell you, Amy’s not pregnant,” Tammy said.

She then clarified that her sister-in-law Brittany Combs, who’s married to the reality stars’ brother Chris Combs, “did not pass away.” Brittany has made numerous appearances in 100-lb Sisters, alongside her husband.

In the comments, many fans expressed their relief over the news, specifically that Brittney hadn’t passed away.

“Thank you !! I was looking EVERYWHERE about Brittney I was about to cry,” one wrote, while another added: “I’m so thankful to hear this. Thank you for letting me know. I was heartbroken. Glad Brittany is ok.”

Tammy Slaton denies rumors that her sister Amy Slaton is pregnant ( TikTok )

Tammy has previously hit back at online criticism about her and her family. In a since-deleted TikTok video, posted in January, she addressed some of the mean comments she was receiving about her teeth.

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this,” she said in the clip, as reported by E! News. “It’s not helping my confidence. I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help none.”

She then explained that she had to “calm” herself down before making the video, since she “really wanted to go off” on the TikTok user who criticized her appearance.

“But I don’t wanna be that person. I don’t want to be rude. I used to be, I’m not gonna lie. But I was so misunderstood, and so miserable and tired and sick. And I’m trying to better my life and better myself,” Tammy concluded.

In September, Amy made headlines when she was arrested at a Tennessee zoo, as she’s facing charges of child endangerment and drug possession. On September 2, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a guest who had reportedly been bitten by a camel at the Tennessee Safari Park.

“Upon arrival, deputies were immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest’s vehicle,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Amy was arrested “on illegal possession of Schedule I, illegal possession of Schedule VI, and two counts of child endangerment.” A man named Brian Scott Lovvorn, who was in the vehicle with Amy, was also arrested on the same charges.

Both were booked into the Crockett County Jail before they were released on a $10,000 bond each. They both pleaded not guilty to child endangerment and drug possession charges, and Amy’s next court date is scheduled for November 7.

1000-lbs Sisters, which chronicles the lives of the Slaton Sisters as they attempt to lose weight, wrapped its fifth season earlier this year. The show returned for its sixth season on October 8.

Before they became reality stars, Amy and Tammy posted vlogs and product reviews on YouTube, where they gained a dedicated following. Amy still uploads videos on YouTube, though much less frequently.