11 awe-inspiring travel ideas for an unforgettable holiday

Discover a hidden gem in Egypt

(Jaz Hotels)

One of Egypt’s best-kept secrets, Nabq Bay is a protected area located a 15-minute drive from Sharm El Sheikh airport. The Steigenberger Alcazar hotel takes advantage of the location’s peaceful surroundings and is the perfect spot for a relaxed family holiday or business trip. Those seeking leisure can float the day away in any of the three outdoor pools while gazing out at the shores of the Red Sea. Looking for some added luxury? Book a royal suite or villa and make use of its private pool. If the kids are coming along, fear not – there are two kids’ clubs within the resort, each dedicated to creating adventure-filled fun.

If you’re visiting for business, the hotel offers various indoor and outdoor meeting spaces. There’s also an array of a la Carte restaurants and bars on site, all boasting a relaxed and private atmosphere. Plus, UK residents can save 20 per cent on five nights or more stays.

Find out more at Jazhotels.com/hoteldetail

Set sail on a luxury river cruise

(Riverside Cruises)

If you’ve never experienced the pleasure of an all-inclusive river cruise, here’s your chance. Setting sail on the Danube, Rhône and Saône rivers this year, Riverside Luxury Cruises is offering guests the opportunity to visit an array of cities, such as Vienna, Budapest and Lyon, all while sailing through Europe’s most picturesque waterways.

There will be no shortage of luxury while you’re on board, and the personal butler service means you won’t ever have to lift a finger. Four dining venues and a wine cellar provide a diverse array of cuisines, all made using fresh, local ingredients. On shore, a choice of cultural and active excursions invites you to enjoy the surrounding countryside.

Head to Riverside-cruises.com for more

Immerse yourself in seaside luxury

(Atalantica Hotels)

Seeking a lavish beach escape for your summer break? With properties in Cyprus, Greece and Egypt, Atlantica Hotels and Resorts boasts a variety of sophisticated stays with breathtaking sea views in 10 sought-after destinations.

Whether you’re embarking on a family vacation, an adults-only getaway or a wellness retreat, Atlantica’s diverse roster of hotels means there’s something to suit your every whim. Dip into serene swimming pools, enjoy rejuvenating spa treatments or keep active and take advantage of the indoor and outdoor fitness facilities. If you’re feeling particularly energetic, adventure awaits at the water park or splash parks for some fun in the sun. At Atlantica, customers can join the rewards programme and gain access to benefits such as upgraded rooms and online discounts for future stays.

Find your perfect holiday at Atlanticahotels.com

Experience a palatial summer escape

(Four Seasons)

From The Red Sea to The Mediterranean Shores, fashioned for the world’s elite and those who like to travel well, The Palace at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh and Four Seasons Hotel Alexandria is inviting you to reside like royalty this summer. The stand-alone residence is the largest signature suite in the city with infinity sea views, a private pool and garden, three bedrooms, a spacious indoor and outdoor dining and living area (it even comes with its own luxury dressing room).

With complete residence facilities, you can bask in the privacy of your self-contained sanctuary. Each Palace can comfortably accommodate seven guests and is ideal for travellers looking to lavish in sophistication along the beachfront, or simply enjoy long summer days with family and friends. When it comes to the evening, feel free to host your own intimate events, either indoors or poolside.

Find out more at Fourseasons.com

Explore Malta’s rich culture

(Embassy Hotel)

Malta’s historic capital, Valletta, is packed with heritage and culture, and among the monuments, cathedrals, shops and restaurants is where you’ll find The Embassy Hotel. In addition to its prime location, the hotel provides a variety of unique amenities. If you’re staying in one of the superior rooms, you can submerge yourself in the terrace hot tub. The heated rooftop infinity pool, as well as the Rooftop Restaurant and Lounge, invites guests to take in the panoramic views of the city.

There’s even an on-site hair salon and spa/ therapy room for a bit of TLC. But the icing on the cake is the in-house cinema, which showcases the latest blockbusters on the big screen. What’s more, The Embassy is a Green Key certified hotel, so you can feel confident that your stay won’t have a negative effect on the planet.

Book now at Embassyvallettahotel.com

Stay in the heart of Georgia’s Tsinandali Estate

(Raddison Hotels)

At the beginning of the 19th century, Prince Alexander Chavchavadze introduced European wine-making technology to Georgia. Today, Tsinandali Estate is one of Georgia’s most important historical sites, where you can see where European wine was first bottled in the country. When staying at the Radisson Collection Hotel, you’ll be able to discover the fragrant vineyards and an ancient enoteca housing 16,000 bottles of Prince Alexander’s wine collection.

You can also enhance your culinary skills with a hands-on cooking masterclass or stroll through the 18-hectare park. Outside of the estate, an array of vibrant events take place throughout the year, such as the Tsinandali Classic Music, Jazz and Wine Festivals. The estate’s location offers a magical backdrop for weddings, with the beautifully restored amphitheatre being the perfect spot for ceremonies and private parties.

Discover more at Radissonhotels.com

Unwind in a secluded Maldivian paradise

(Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll)

Renowned for its endless white sands and crystal-clear waters, it’s no wonder Maldives is on everyone’s bucket list. If you’re looking for an extra slice of paradise, look no further than the Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. With a 1.5-mile-long beach that stretches out across four islands, you can truly seclude yourself in your own beach bubble. Choose from 125 luxury villas, 91 of which are situated over water, so you can marvel at the deep colours of the sunset.

Foodies can enjoy a wide selection of culinary options across the resort. Head to the Crab Shack for a laid-back, toes-in-the-sand seafood experience, or visit Kanusan for its award-winning modern Japanese menu. If you like a bit of everything, the Beach Kitchen will be the spot for you, offering a wide variety of international fare. Book before 31 August 2023 to receive 30 per cent discount on stays from 7 January until 31 May 2024.

Find out more at Finolhu.com

Escape to a secluded seaside nature reserve

(Seaside Palm Beach)

Picture this: you’re sitting within a protected nature reserve on the Canary Islands; you’ve got the sparkling water of Maspalomas beach in front of you, and you’re surrounded by an oasis of palm trees. Sound like a dream? Seaside Palm Beach is offering all this and more.

The five-star hotel, situated within a UNESCO protected reserve, is the perfect place to take a break and indulge in some rest and recuperation. At the Modern Spa and Wellness Centre, you’ll find a salt-water pool with massage jets, two saunas, a stone steam bath and a mineralised health pool. If that’s not enough to relax you, choose from one of the various massage treatments on offer and fall into a sea of serenity. With rooms offering a view of the dunes of Maspalomas, the beach or the pool and palm trees, you’ll be wrapped in a cove of seaside tranquillity.

Book now at Hotel-palm-beach.com

Beat the heat in Barcelona at this rooftop hideaway

(Nobu Hotel)

Those who have visited Barcelona know it’s a city with lots on to offer, from its historic gems to its buzzing nightlife. After a long day of exploring the Sagrada Familia and wondering along La Rambla, Nobu Hotel Barcelona is the perfect urban sanctuary for you to kick back in. Not only does the hotel boast the highest rooftop pool in the city, but it offers a variety of stylish and spacious rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, so you can really take in that skyline.

What’s more, guests can enjoy complimentary yoga classes or treat themselves to a moment of zen in the Nobu Spa. Discover Barcelona with Nobu Barcelona and take advantage of the “summer stay longer” offer now (offer ends 31 August 2023).

Find out more at Barcelona.nobuhotels.com

Design your very own Ibizan holiday home

(Blue Peal)

Looking to redesign or rent out your property in Ibiza? The Blue Peal is on hand to help. Offering bespoke planning and design services that cater to your needs, the team is dedicated to getting to know you and understanding your dream home. Whether you’re in the country or not, you can be assured that your vision is being properly executed, thanks to personalised telematics meetings, reports and presentations.

If you are interested in buying a property, The Blue Pearl’s sales service will provide you with the expertise that you need. And if you’re worried about up-keep, fear not – The Blue Pearl offers maintenance as a part of its full service, so your home will look as flawless as you remembered. Contact the team for more information at info@thebluepeal.es.

Visit Thebluepearl.es now

Capture your summer adventures on camera

(MPB)

We all want to hold onto cherished moments from our holidays with friends and family, but sometimes a smartphone camera just won’t cut it. MPB allows you to buy, sell and trade in photography and videography equipment, making professional kit more accessible. The company recirculates more than 485,000 items of used kit (including cameras, lenses and accessories) every year via its online platform.

On average, used camera equipment from MPB costs a third less than if purchased in a brand-new condition, giving you the chance to upgrade your kit to a better model for a cheaper price. Find your dream camera, choosing from a range of brands such as Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sony and Panasonic. All items are covered by a free six-month warranty.

Explore the range at Mpb.com

