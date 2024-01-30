11 incredible travel experiences for 2024

From a resort located in the depths of the Belize rainforest to a city break in the cultural heart of Prague, here’s all you need to get your 2024 travel plans in order.

Enjoy unforgettable Santorini sunsets from a classical villa

(OIA Mansion)

Known for its sparkling white buildings and endless ocean blue views, Santorini is truly an island of luxury. At Oia Mansion, an 1870-Neoclassical villa once owned by a legendary Greek shipowner, you can experience unparalleled views, enjoyed in a timelessly elegant setting.

The 4,520sq ft marvel accommodates up to eight guests and features an expansive living and dining area as well as a fully equipped kitchen. Additionally, the property comes with a large terrace, ideal for watching the Caldera sunsets and a top-level Jacuzzi to relax in, day or night.

If that’s not enough, its dedicated concierge service will ensure that neither you nor your loved ones will have to lift a finger, as personalised meals, gourmet terrace dining, bespoke island tours and catamaran trips will all be taken care of.

Oia Mansion’s breakfast is also a luxury that’s not to miss. The best part? The property is located atop Oia’s highest point and boasts an unmatched view of the island’s best sunsets that you’re sure to never forget. For an authentic Greek experience in a must-visit destination.

Experience the luxury of an all-inclusive ski holiday

(Club Med)

If you’ve always wanted to go on a ski trip, but are unsure where to start, Club Med is the provider for you. With 18 ski resorts in the Alps, Club Med takes pride in curating a ski holiday experience that’s unparalleled.

From gourmet cuisine and an open bar serving drinks and refreshments throughout the day to an array of seamless skiing experiences and stays, every detail will be meticulously crafted to your needs.

You’ll even be able to enjoy a hassle-free skiing experience with lift passes included in your package. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Club Med’s professional lessons cater to all levels.

What’s more, your trip will extend beyond the slopes through Club Med’s apres-ski offerings, where vibrant nightlife and spa experiences await.

Visit a city filled with culture and romance

(The Julius)

Nestled in Prague’s Old Town, The Julius Prague transcends the realm of a simplistic hotel, beckoning couples into a den of romantic sanctuary. Rooted in the legacy of the House of Julius Meinl since 1862, this historical connection weaves 160 years of tradition with an innovative spirit, creating an intimate space in a vibrant neighbourhood.

Positioned in Senovazne namesti 3, The Julius Prague offers easy access to historic landmarks, ensuring the best of Prague is within your reach. With 168 living spaces, you can embrace the hotel’s king-size beds, opulent linens and unique bone China crockery.

Embark on a romantic journey in the heart of Prague with The Julius Prague — where romance and culture collide.

Celebrate your love story in the Algarve

(3HB Hotels)

If your anniversary doesn’t fall in the summer months, it can be difficult to decide where to look for a romantic short break. With a warm climate throughout the entire year, the Algarve is a destination like no other, and a great option for a quick trip.

At 3HB Faro, you can unwind at the signature spa, indulge in a romantic dinner as you gaze out over the city and take in the sunset over the beautiful Ria Formosa. The best part? The hotel boasts a variety of rooms, and you can opt for an extra lavish stay with a private whirlpool bath or hydromassage bathtub — the perfect way to conclude your relaxing break.

Embark on a musical journey in a castle

(Electric Castle)

If you’re looking for a festival that offers something a bit different, how about this? The Electric Castle Festival takes place on the historic site of the 15th-century Bánffy Castle in Transylvania, surrounded by lush greenery.

Here, you’ll find a place where music, art and creativity collide, while the beats never stop. Headliners include Massive Attack, Bring Me the Horizon and Chase and Status, among many other performers, so you can be sure that there’s something to suit every taste.

Choose between glamping or camping in the Electric Castle Village and meet a unique blend of people, all of whom are creators in their own right. Whether you’re attending with your partner, solo or as a group of friends, this festival promises to inspire.

Explore the island of love from a luxury resort

(CAP St Georges)

Known as the birthplace of the Goddess Aphrodite, it’s no wonder that Cyprus is largely celebrated as the island of love. Located at the cusp of the Akamas National Park in Paphos, Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort has been designed to spotlight the stunning natural beauty of its surroundings, crafted from the same distinctive Cyprus stone of the area.

Redefining luxury hospitality, this five-star resort is set against breathtaking panoramic views of the Mediterranean, with jewel-like islands dotting the horizon and centuries-old olive trees occupying the grounds.

Among the facilities, you’ll find a 425ft beach cove, three outdoor pools, a tranquil indoor pool and an outdoor playground for younger guests. The exceptional Cleopatra Spa is filled with its own luxury branded product lines, as well as containing various bespoke treatments and seafront-facing therapy rooms with a contemporary luxury design.

Discover unique and unforgettable experiences at Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort.

Experience laid-back Mediterranean luxury in the heart of Split

(Hotel Ambassador)

Located in Split, Croatia, the Hotel Ambasador sits on the west coast, overlooking the Adriatic Sea. Behind it you’ll find Marjan Hill, a natural oasis where blue and green combine.

Fusing modern sophistication with Mediterranean simplicity, Hotel Ambasador offers 98 luxury rooms, many of which boast sea-view balconies, and two suites with spacious living areas. If you’re looking to unwind a little further, you can head to the Hacelia Spa and experience the magic of a Croatian massage.

Those interested in exploring Split’s diverse cuisine can take time making their way through the menu of Restaurant Méditerranée. With the UNESCO-protected Old Town located close by, you’ll be able to enjoy these luxuries while taking in the all the culture and heritage Croatia has to offer.

Book now and receive 20 per cent off a two night or more stay using code AMBS20. Offer ends 30 April 2024.

Discover a jungle paradise in Belize

(The Belize Collection)

From jungle sojourns to beach adventures, The Belize Collection offers guests access to the finest resorts, restaurants and residences that the country has to offer. If you’re looking to immerse yourself in a dense tropical environment, The Rainforest Lodge at Sleeping Giant is the place to be.

The 31-room boutique resort borders 10,000 acres of nature reserve, while offering guests once-in-a-life time experiences such as gazebo hikes and ceremonial cave tours. If golden sand beaches and ocean waves are more your style, The Lodge at Jaguar Reef & Almond Beach Resort is the place to go.

With each beach lodge boasting an incredible view of the Caribbean Sea, you’ll be mesmerised by the sunset each evening. Meanwhile, the live drumming and dancing ceremonies will be the perfect conclusion to your evening each night. And finally, Umaya Resort, the collection’s newest addition, boasts a varied culinary selection, so good that you won’t want to leave the property.

Embark on a distinctive tropical getaway and receive 29% off your accommodation for three nights or more using code SUITE29.

Offer ends 7 February 2024. Travel dates must be between 1 February to 17 April 2024.

Indulge in Mediterranean cuisine at a serene boutique retreat

(Karpaz Gate Marina)

Nestled among the secluded and unspoiled shores of the Karpaz Peninsula in Northern Cyprus, the Karpaz Gate Marina Resort offers a unique blend of nautical luxury and serenity for couples.

Here, you can stroll along the marina’s picturesque promenade and take in the gentle lapping of the waves and sailboats. Back in your nautical-themed cabin, you can enjoy a complimentary bottle of bubbly and special treat before diving into the pool or heading straight to the spa for a rejuvenating treatment or couple’s massage.

At Hemingway’s resto-bar, you’ll experience fresh and traditional local cuisine that highlights the island’s specialities, while taking in the sunset over the Mediterranean Sea.

Sound like a dream? Book your romantic getaway now and receive a complimentary treat upon arrival.

Immerse yourself in a luxury Spanish hacienda

(La Esperanza Hotel)

If you’re looking to explore the more authentic side of Southern Spain, then La Esperanza Granada is the perfect choice. Located just 90-minutes from Málaga Airport, the romantic resort boasts beautiful rooms, each filled with fine art and antiques that showcase the best of traditional Andalucia style with a modern flare.

You’ll also find a tennis court, panoramic swimming pool, pool house, a private yoga and meditation platform, spa, library and an Alhambra-inspired courtyard for flamenco and guitar performances. The hacienda also offers a private chef, masseuse, tennis coach and tour guide to help you explore the beautiful city of Granada and the world-famous Alhambra.

Book now and receive a complimentary upgrade (based on availability) using code ROMANCE2024.

Offer ends 30 April 2024. Offer available for bookings until 20 December 2024.

Get a taste of Palm Springs in Stockholm

(Ellery Beach House)

Stockholm might not be the first destination that springs to mind if you’re looking for a beach resort. Enter Ellery Beach House, created by the ESS Group. The group is well known for producing memorable, stylish, home-away-from-home resort destinations in Sweden, Norway and Denmark, and Ellery Beach House is no exception.

Having opened in September 2020, the property is inspired by the Palm Springs of the 1960s and ’70s, combining pastel colours and industrial touches with a laid-back beach vibe. Invite your taste buds on a culinary journey at Restaurant Palmers, which displays influences from Tel Aviv and the Greek islands — and, unsurprisingly, serves the best hummus in town.

Or opt for a table at Restaurant Coco, where sado y ceviche meets Scandinavian simplicity. A stay at this hotel wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Coco Beach Club, where guests can enjoy four warm pools, a sauna overlooking the ocean and stunning archipelagic scenery.

Benefit from an exclusive discount for stays between 1 January and 11 August 2024

