11 incredible travel ideas to end the year in ultimate luxury

Experience island life at its finest in Mauritius

Thatched beach cabanas, azure lagoons and white-sand beaches make Veranda Grand Baie the ultimate Indian Ocean holiday spot. Built 40 years ago in Mauritius’s lively Grand Baie village, the recently refurbished hotel combines authentic Mauritian architecture with colonial styling (a new design dubbed ‘Creole chic’). Sleep in one of the 95 rooms, grab a bite at the buffet restaurant overlooking the turquoise lagoon and drink homemade rum cocktails by the infinity pool. Fill your day with local-led experiences — such as the Taste Buddies food tours around Port Louis city or embark on an island tour on a pirogue (boat). If you book a privilege room at veranda-resorts.com, you can even get a free catamaran cruise for a full day (one per stay). Offer valid until 31 January 2025.

Explore wellness on the healing island of Majorca

Offering UNESCO-protected natural beauty, year-round sunshine and a laid-back lifestyle, Majorca is fast becoming the go-to destination for wellness seekers. Wellness Traveller is a holiday booking website that helps you to explore all this and more, having specifically handpicked hotels that have standout features, including state-of-the-art fitness centres and luxurious spas. Book a session with a holistic practitioner and enjoy yoga with a personal touch or experience the transformative nature of equine therapy. While you’re there, you can even take advantage of the concierge service and tailor your holiday to include bespoke and memorable cultural experiences, from hot air balloon rides to vineyard tours. Book your hotel at wellnesstraveller.co for four nights or more and get £100 off the price of your stay, using code WT100 at checkout. Offer valid until 31 January 2024.

Glide through the snow in North America’s largest ski resort

Located amid the verdant alpine greenery and bountiful white valleys of Whistler, The Fairmont Chateau sits proudly as the town’s landmark ski resort. Combining classic elegance with modern decor, each guest room and suite boast a relaxed design with understated luxury at its core. But while the rooms are undoubtably beautifully appointed, the real showstopper is the location. Surrounded by bountiful forests and pristine slopes, you’ll be completely immersed in the mountainous adventures. If a day of skiing, snowboarding or hiking isn’t enough, there’s even an 18-hole Championship golf course and a mountain-side spa to keep you occupied. Book for seven nights or more at chateau-whistler.com and get 25% off your stay using code PNAM (available for stays between 2 January to 30 April 2024).

Spend quality family time together in Borneo

Surrounded by vast acres of untouched natural beauty, the Shangri-La Rasa Ria, Kota Kinabalu is the perfect destination for a family adventure. The 400-acre beach resort makes great use of its bountiful, biodiverse geography, with over 60 activities to choose from steeped in nature. Take part in a family paddock or bike ride to fuel the kids’ adrenaline or embark on a traditional fishing trip with a local guide. Afterwards, you can gaze out at the vast ocean blue on the resort’s private beach or continue the adventure with a kayak or bodyboarding session. If you’ve booked the all-inclusive package, you can rest assured that every meal, snack and beverage for your family will be taken care of. Truly discover Borneo at the Rasa Ria Reserve, where you’ll come face-to-face with Borneon wildlife, embark on guided nature walks and discover the lush tropical forestry of the island.

Book now and join as a Shangri-La Circle member to enjoy exclusive welcome perks at shangri-la.com

Discover Ubud in a Balinese sanctuary

There are so many reasons to visit Ubud, Bali’s spiritual heartland. Located in the centre of it all, the Bisma Eight has been designed to revisit that which truly defines the island. Having won the 2023 Conde Nast Travelers’ Readers’ Choice Award in the Best Resort Category in Indonesia, it’s safe to say that the hotel is a den of luxury. Each suite is surrounded by Ubud’s vibrant and lush greenery, while the interior mirrors the inner warmth of the island with brown tones and textiles. If you opt for a villa, you’ll be met with an almost palatial structure, surrounded by a shaded garden and a private pool. As well as all this, the resort is truly a foodie’s paradise, with a selection of cuisines available to peruse at the resort’s restaurants — from Asian culinary delicacies to the rustic flavours of the Mediterranean. And of course, no trip to Bali is complete without a restorative wellness experience, which you’ll be able to enjoy in the Mandala Spa.

Discover the island of healing and book your stay at bisma-eight.com or email at reservations@bisma-eight.com

Experience a carnival-themed Christmas in the Maldives

Whether you’re an adventure-seeker in constant pursuit of an activity, or simply prefer to relax and reset on a lounger in the sun, you’ll be sure to find exactly what you’re looking for in the Maldives. At the Kuda Villingili Resort, personalised experiences are championed, and the resort is dedicated to meeting your needs and helping you to experience the true nature of the island — which starts with the cuisine. With eight restaurants, three bars and an exclusive whiskey and cigar lounge, you’ll be met with a mountain of choice. While the Maldives is known for its all-round relaxing atmosphere, the Ocean Wonders Spa is really the place to reset and explore your inner self. Try out an ayurvedic therapy or experience the wonders of a coconut massage. And, from 23 December 2023 to 6 January 2024, the resort offers an exciting schedule of carnival-themed activities to help you celebrate Christmas the Maldivian way. Think illusionists, dancers, watersports and even circus performers. Meanwhile, the kids will have their fill of fun with face-painting, sandcastle competitions and much more.

Book your stay at kudavillingili.com

Escape the chaos of city life with a trip to the seaside

If you’re looking to take a break from the chaos of life, but aren’t interested in travelling overseas, Cornwall is a destination that will always deliver. With various restaurants to choose from all boasting delicious, locally sourced seafood and West Country meals, the county is a picturesque spot that truly comes to life at Christmas. At The Old Quay House Hotel, you’ll be staying in the heart of all that Cornwall has to offer, surrounded by Fowey’s winding streets that are filled with cafes, boutiques and galleries. Once a refuge for sailors, the boutique hotel is now home to decadent rooms that boast beautiful estuary views, allowing you to truly take in that fresh sea breeze.

Book your winter escape at theoldquayhouse.com

Celebrate Christmas in the German capital

Known for its buzzing Christmas markets, iconic landmarks and culinary delicacies, Berlin truly comes alive during the festive season. This winter, the InterContinental Berlin is offering a range of luxury stays and experiences, so you can make the most of the German capital at its twinkliest. Book the Christmas Suite Special and you’ll be treated to an array of yuletide amenities in your room — from a beautifully adorned Christmas tree to a curated guide to the city’s magical markets. Elevate your Christmas Eve with an exclusive private dining experience at Michelin-starred Hugo’s Restaurant, or simply cosy up with a glass of mulled wine at the New Marlene.

Add a pretzel-shaped twist to your Christmas and book your stay at berlin.intercontinental.com

Experience ultimate luxury on a private flight

Founded in 2004, VistaJet revolutionised business aviation in a major way. Through its subscription-based model, the company can provide you with all the benefits of private aviation, without the costs and responsibilities associated with aircraft ownership. As a part of the VistaJet Program, you’ll receive guaranteed access to the Vista Members’ fleet of over 360 aircraft, including the iconic silver and red business jets, at a fixed hourly rate. The perfect solution for business owners, VistaJet prioritises comfort and efficiency, so that your team can focus on what’s important. From fully enabled business suites and relaxing spaces to fine dining and expertly trained Cabin Hosts, you, your colleagues or your family will be sure to be taken care of.

Hop on board the VistaJet Program and head to vistajet.com

Take in the culture of Rovinj, the pearl of Istria

For an authentic Croatian experience, Rovinj is the ideal destination. Steeped in culture, the town is saturated with traditional taverns, historic streets and culinary delicacies that pay homage to the country’s heritage. As you dart in and out of the old town’s shops and galleries, you’ll encounter landmarks like the Church of St Euphemia and the Batana Museum, as well as the lush, century-old Golden Cape Park. After you’ve explored the culture, dive into the sparkling Adriatic waters. Surrounded by 22 islands and islets, Rovinj is the perfect base to kick-start your Croatian adventure.

Organise your unforgettable stay at maistra.com and receive 35 per cent off your accommodation. Offer ends 15 January 2024.

Dive into Caribbean luxury this Christmas

Most travellers who seek far-flung sojourns drenched in sun during the British winter tend to opt for the Caribbean — and for good reason. With pristine white sands, spectacular turquoise views and prestige, contemporary stays — who wouldn’t want to spend their Christmas there? This festive season, the Tamarind Hills Resort and Villas in Antigua invites you to experience true Caribbean elegance. Located on Antigua’s south coast, Tamarind Hills distinguishes itself through its dedication to providing each and every guest with a unique culinary experience. From Portuguese and Spanish to Greek and Italian influences, the menus at the resort’s Wild Tamarind Restaurant truly offer something for everyone. And of course, each dish encompasses the Caribbean’s own native ingredients. Enjoy your meal, sip on your rum-infused cocktail and let the notes of the live musicians take you to paradise. Stay five nights or more and receive an extra night complimentary (offer ends December 31, 2023). Offer only valid for bookings between May 1 to August 15, 2024. Contact reservations@tamarind-hills.com to book and mention Code THFALL.

Select a suite or luxury villa and dive into all the Caribbean has to offer this winter at tamarindhills.com.

