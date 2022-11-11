Boy born at 11:11am on 11 November in 2011 celebrates 11th birthday

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A boy born at 11:11am on 11 November in 2011 is turning... 11.

Schoolboy Daniel Saunders, from Bishop's Stortford, Herts, is celebrating his birthday today, having been closely tied to the number 11 since the day he was born.

He now gets to mark a special birthday, on which he'll receive 11 presents.

Daniel said: "I've been looking forward to this birthday a lot! It’s more exciting than any other birthday has ever been.

"Eleven is a master number in numerology and it means I have good potential in the future. It’s my lucky number and it’s easy to remember. Nobody ever forgets my birthday!"

His mum Charlotte says 11 has also been her lucky number since primary school - which made his birth even more remarkable.

Daniel was due to be born on 17 November in 2011. But a week before Charlotte, now 41, was told her son was in an awkward position.

Doctors tried to move him but couldn't, so they booked in a C-section on 11 November.

Daniel's birth was was then delayed on the day because he was positioned under Charlotte's ribs - so the surgeons took longer than expected to get him out.

She said: "We turned up at 6am and had to wait until we were called. He'd have been out earlier but he got stuck under my ribs and they took a while maneuvering him out.

"It's amazing that he was born with all those 11s. It's been my lucky number since I was a young child. It's very special to share that with him. And it does make Remembrance Day more special. You think back to the war and all those relatives that were lost, so you have an extra moment."

Daniel with his dad Jason (left), sister Grace and mum Charlotte (Charlotte Saunders / SWNS)

Daniel still has the poppy that was placed with him the day he was born at Addenbrookes Hospital.

Dad Jason, 42, who runs a grounds maintenance firm, said of the birth date: "It's brilliant! A real day to remember.

"There was no way on this earth we thought it would be possible for him to be born at 11:11 on 11/11 in 2011. This is a very important day now that he's turning 11.

"The doctor said there was no chance he would be born at 11:11 but I think he was clinging on to his mum's rib cage. A lot of people use their birthday for their PIN number - but he's pretty stuck on that one!"

Daniel, a right winger, is playing football on his birthday before having a pizza party with his pals and sister Grace, 14.

And Charlotte said: "We'll be hoping for eleven goals at football today."

