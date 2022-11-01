Diamonds are forever: Meet the new 111SKIN diamond skincare products

Born out of renowned plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr Yannis Alexandrides’ Harley Street surgery, 111SKIN has been creating high-performance skincare products for over 10 years.

Dr Yannis, alongside his wife and CEO Eva Alexandridis, founded the breakthrough brand to bring science-backed, surgically-led products to your bathroom cabinet with proven results. There’s a reason why it’s become a mainstay backstage at fashion week for prepping the models’ skin pre-show and why the instantly recognisable masks play a regular feature on your Instagram feed, set on famous faces from Lady Gaga to Victoria Beckham.

At the heart is the brand’s trademarked NAC Y²™ complex that was created with a combination of peptides, amino acids, and vitamins in collaboration with European space scientists researching the ways to reverse the signs of ageing in space. This complex formed the basis of the first ever product - the Y Theorem Repair Serum - and is included in many of its successors – including one of the new additions.

(111SKIN)

With over 60 products, six ranges and supplements already in the 111SKIN line-up, the brand has now expanded into bodycare. Informed by Dr Yannis’ 30+ years of surgical expertise, the skincare brand has turned its attention to bodycare after popular demand.

It comes as part of the Intensive Collection. This is the most advanced range in the 111SKIN offering and is packed with powerful actives and innovative technology. Lauded for its ability to turn back the clock, fine diamond particles is the audacious component powering the advanced product roster, an ingredient not only synonymous with luxury but complete with gentle exfoliating properties that encourages better absorption of what follows.

Explore the Intensive collection now

The Celestial Black Diamond Body Cream will become the centre of your self-care rituals. Every application feels like a pampering experience as you massage the nourishing velvety formula into your parched skin. While remaining gentle enough for sensitive skin, the formula is packed with powerhouse ingredients including hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Centella Asiatica known for its healing properties and liquorice extract to calm inflammation. For its age-reversing effects, there’s also the proprietary NAC Y2™ complex to extend the latter’s powers beyond just the face.

(111SKIN)

Shop the Celestial Black Diamond Body Cream now

Joining the efficacious complexion trove, the Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence deserves its place in your skincare routine for its anti-ageing properties. In a clinical study conducted over six weeks, 95 per cent of participants saw fine lines and wrinkles minimised as well as experienced improved lifting and firming. On top of this, 85 per cent noticed enhanced radiance. This is achieved through the supercharged combination of peptides and actives designed to encourage the production of plumping collagen.

(111SKIN)

Shop the Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence now

To dive into the technical details, the essence contains a unique form of anti-ageing peptides where, set alongside fine diamond particles that act as a shield, it prevents the component from metabolising too quickly once applied to the skin. Thus, your complexion has a greater chance to maximise the results. You will also find tranexamic acid, hematite extract and copper tri-peptides with brightening and elastin-boosting properties. Just a few drops is all that’s needed to elevate your routine.

Shop the Intensive collection now

Celestial Black Diamond Body Cream 160ml (£125, 111skin.co.uk)

Celestial Black Diamond Brightening Essence 100ml (£85, 111skin.co.uk)

(111SKIN)

Head to 111SKIN.com to explore the Intensive collection

Plus, book online to visit The Suite, a private and tranquil skincare sanctuary