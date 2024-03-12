12 ways to supercharge your wellbeing this year

Striving to feel better this year? We’ve got you covered with this comprehensive list of health, fitness and wellbeing offerings, from surgical experts to help with troublesome health issues to handy fitness apps and everything in between.

Relieve pain and embark on a transformative yoga journey

(GAIA Inc)

Embark on a transformative journey with Yoga International’s online streaming platform. Unlock a world of top-notch yoga classes, courses, and training. Join today and enjoy an Essentials of Self Myofascial Release course, originally $129 (£101.97), free for members.

Dive into six invigorating practices designed to release tension, improve flexibility, and promote a sense of grounded ease. Learn the art of self-myofascial release to elevate your daily routine, enhance mobility and recover swiftly from life’s demands.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer — nurture your wellbeing with the power of yoga. Start your seven-day free trial to access the Essentials of Self Myofascial Release course for free now.

Find out more

Get expert help with a range of common conditions

(Instituto Maxilofacial)

Are you suffering from sleep apnoea, TMJ, malocclusion problems or lack of skeletal harmony? Are you wanting a change so you can feel like the best version of yourself? Jaw surgery, otherwise known as orthognathic surgery, might be the answer.

Instituto Maxilofacial boasts specialist access to orthognathic surgery, offering an expert solution to a wide range of issues that you might be facing. The team specialise in offering a minimally invasive approach, with most procedures taking place in just 90 minutes of surgical time, meaning you can get to healing and feeling better faster.

Find out more

Seek expert advice for neurological conditions

(Dr Imtiaz Ahmed)

If you’re suffering with a neurological problem, you’ll want to seek expert help. Dr Imtiaz Ahmed is a consultant neurologist based in Essex with expertise spanning the following areas: Parkinson’s disease, headache, epilepsy, dystonia, stroke, dementia, multiple sclerosis and a range of other neurodegenerative disorders.

Dr Ahmed qualified in medicine in India, in 1995, before completing his MD degree in 2001. He then went on to achieve a membership of the Royal College of Physicians in 2003, before becoming a member of the Royal College’s dedicated neurology department in 2011.

He was awarded an MD from Imperial College London in 2012 for his research into Parkinson’s disease and dementia, the same year he was appointed a fellow of the European Academy of Neurology.

Since then, he’s been appointed clinical lead in neurology at Colchester University NHS Foundation Trust and also works with private patients at a range of hospitals including, Brentwood, Chelmsford and Colchester. He’s also a part of London International Patient Services, a multi-speciality medical group comprised of a highly skilled panel of experts.

Find out more

Get back to doing the things you love

(Surgical Solutions)

Arthritis-related hip and knee pain and soft-tissue knee injuries are the common problems seen by Mr Malik in his specialist practise. These are often individuals who are unable to complete their desired activities (for example, sports or sometimes even simple daily tasks such as gardening or using stairs etc) due to injuries or wear and tear.

Mr Malik completes a full and thorough assessment to provide a tailored patient centred approach. This can take the form of non-surgical treatment supplemented with physiotherapy and various types of injection (including hyaluronic acid and PRP injections) to surgical interventions including keyhole surgery, meniscal repair, minimally invasive partial knee and total knee/hip replacement.

Mr Malik treats elite and professional athletes, as well as weekend warriors. His expertise helps guide and support patients to get them back on the road to recovery.

Find out more

Reach your health and wellbeing goals

(YAZIO)

If you’re looking for simple, easy-to-digest (no pun intended) information about your nutrition and how to improve it, look no further than YAZIO. Founded in 2008 by Sebastian Weber and Florian Weissenstein, YAZIO is a simple, nutrition-focused mobile app for smartphones and tablets, helping people to create healthy, realistic and sustainable eating habits that focus on long-term rather than short-term solutions.

YAZIO guides consumers to reach their weight and nutrition goals by creating healthy eating habits, never by following unhealthy diets or imposing restrictions on themselves.

Users can opt for the free option, which includes access to basic features including a calorie counting function, nutrition diary and a water tracker, while YAZIO PRO offers a more comprehensive list of functions, including in-depth nutritional information, more than 2,500 recipes tailored to your dietary needs and taste preference, automatic activity tracking, 20 different fasting trackers and smart food ratings.

Get 50% off a 12-month subscription. Valid until 31 December 2024.

Find out more

Make taking your daily vitamins a treat

(Nutrigums)

Nutrigums is on a mission to make nutrition easy to understand and deliciously enjoyable. Its purpose is to make high-quality, affordable, practical vitamins that are available to everyone. Perhaps you’re worried about your child’s nutritional intake, or maybe you just want to make healthier choices for yourself. Whatever the reason, Nutrigums is on hand to help.

Each product is deliciously fruit flavoured, so taking your daily vitamins isn’t a chore. They’re also cruelty free and made using a fruit base for natural sweetness. They’re also suitable for vegans and vegetarians and are totally natural, containing no artificial colouring, flavouring or GMOs.

The range has been expertly designed to support specific health concerns, and each gummy has been approved by both nutritionists and regulatory experts.

Get 30% off the entire site with code SPRING30, valid until 30 April 2024.

Shop today

Elevate your workout wardrobe

(HAIWEAR)

After spending many years working in the marketing and sportswear industry, the founder of HAIWEAR saw a need for luxury women’s activewear that was both timeless and global in style and sensibility.

The focus has been on seamless, clean lines and premium yet functional fabrics. HAIWEAR was born from a desire to have women’s activewear that transitioned seamlessly from life at the gym to life after the gym.

The products have been carefully curated in three different colours to embrace the concept of capsule dressing. Its fabrics are buttery soft while still providing the ultimate in support and coverage. Its aim is to cater to the modern woman who values an on-trend yet understated aesthetic.

Elevate your gym wear and use code SHOPHAI for 15% off via the website. Valid until 31 April 2024.

Shop today

Get the right diagnosis for your knee injury

(Paul Sutton)

Knee injuries are common, but despite their increasing prevalence, many are still diagnosed late, leading to further damage. Careful clinical assessment and investigation is key to making a diagnosis.

Paul Sutton is an Orthopaedic Surgeon specialising exclusively in knee problems. He treats all conditions of the knee with almost 25 years’ experience both as a NHS teaching hospital consultant and managing elite and professional athletes.

At Thornbury and Claremont Hospitals, Paul advises that timely assessment by an experienced clinician is the best way to ensure an accurate diagnosis after any significant knee injury. He says that many knee injuries won’t lead to surgery, but having a clear diagnosis is essential in setting a proper treatment plan.

Find out more

Get peace of mind about your heart health

(Dr Nikolaos Papamichail)

Have your heart checked by an experienced expert in cardiology, cardiac imaging, valvular heart disease and heart failure. Dr Nikolaos Papamichail works as a full-time consultant cardiologist and is the clinical lead of echocardiography at Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust.

His private practice is based at London Bridge Hospital, OneWelbeck Healthcare Center, with other locations including the London Independent Hospital and the London Blackheath Hospital.

Dr Papamichail is someone who has the skills, knowledge, and attitude to apply evidence and experience-based medicine in delivering excellent patient care. His patients describe him as honest, kind, empathetic, compassionate, respectful and conscientious.

Find out more

Book an appointment to get checked for liver disease

(Dr Ameet Dhar and Dr Nowlan Selvapatt)

Did you know liver disease is often symptomless? This is why it’s important to get regular checkups for any undetected conditions so you can address the problem immediately.

Complications such as liver cancer and cirrhosis could be avoided with early detection and treatment. Expert consultant hepatologists Dr Ameet Dhar and Dr Nowlan Selvapatt provide personalised, expert outpatient and inpatient liver care, using the latest investigations to diagnose and manage their patients’ liver issues.

They’re based at Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, where Dr Dhar is head of speciality for liver services, or you can find them at their private practice at One Welbeck near Bond Street, at The Wellington Hospital and at Imperial Private Healthcare in Paddington.

Find out more

Say hello to a more confident you

(Ms Lucy Khan)

Rediscover comfort and confidence with Ms Lucy Khan, a consultant surgeon and expert in breast reduction. Say goodbye to discomfort and hello to a more balanced silhouette with Ms Khan’s specialised expertise.

With a keen understanding of the physical and emotional aspects of breast reduction, she provides tailored solutions to alleviate the problems of large breasts and enhance your wellbeing.

Her compassionate approach ensures personalised care every step of the way, from initial consultation to full recovery. With her meticulous attention to detail, you can trust Ms Khan to deliver natural-looking results that align with your goals and lifestyle. Take the first step towards a more comfortable and confident you.

Find out more

Embark on a customised wellbeing journey

(e°CABIN)

Discover the future of wellness with e°CABIN, a groundbreaking advancement in whole-body cryotherapy. Designed for both professional and personal use, e°CABIN offers a sanctuary of wellbeing.

Its plug-and-play functionality allows for easy installation in any setting, from spas and fitness centres to the comfort of your home. Experience a fully automated, customisable wellness journey with features like voice-guided operation, immersive audiovisual experiences, and maintenance-free cost-efficient technology.

Embrace the power of electrically powered cryotherapy and transform your wellness experience or business with e°CABIN. Explore e°CABIN — the future of recovery.

Find out more

This content is brought to you by Living360, a digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance trends and more.