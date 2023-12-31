Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

In focus

17 ways you were a 2023 cliché

There you were thinking you were being so original with your discovered holiday island, hydration chic and curiosity about the Roman empire. And then you realise you were just one of the crowd, writes Lucy Sweet

Sunday 31 December 2023 06:00
Comments
<p>Just when you thought you were being original, you discover you were following the crowd all along </p>

Just when you thought you were being original, you discover you were following the crowd all along

(Getty/HBO/Universal Pictures/Warner Bros)

Was this last year real, or a simulation created by insane tech billionaires? Well, even though it felt a bit like hell, it turns out it was an actual year of linear time, packed with epic cultural moments, hot takes, micro trends and annoying new words. And some of you were very much of your time. From Barbie to leaving Twitter/X in a huff, here are just some of the ways you were sooo 2023…

1. You were intrigued about Ozempic (until you came to your senses)

What could possibly go wrong with a weight loss injection that you can buy from a woman called Brandi on Facebook? Ozempic – originally intended for people with type 2 diabetes – became the latest go-to method to help Hollywood stars fit into tiny dresses. But then there was a shortage and you never had to find out the truth about side effects, like a pancreas like fois gras and explosive diarrhoea and “Ozempic face”.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in