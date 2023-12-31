17 ways you were a 2023 cliché

Was this last year real, or a simulation created by insane tech billionaires? Well, even though it felt a bit like hell, it turns out it was an actual year of linear time, packed with epic cultural moments, hot takes, micro trends and annoying new words. And some of you were very much of your time. From Barbie to leaving Twitter/X in a huff, here are just some of the ways you were sooo 2023…

1. You were intrigued about Ozempic (until you came to your senses)

What could possibly go wrong with a weight loss injection that you can buy from a woman called Brandi on Facebook? Ozempic – originally intended for people with type 2 diabetes – became the latest go-to method to help Hollywood stars fit into tiny dresses. But then there was a shortage and you never had to find out the truth about side effects, like a pancreas like fois gras and explosive diarrhoea and “Ozempic face”.