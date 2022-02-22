Why is 22/2/22 such a lucky date? Here’s what numerologists are saying

If you’re seeing this on 22 February 2022, 22/2/22, listen up, because this could be a big day for you.

For weeks, social media users have been fizzing with excitement for today’s date, which is being described as Twosday.

This is because it is the 22nd day of the 2nd month of the year 2022, and it also happens to fall on a Tuesday, the second day of the week.

Anticipation of today’s date has also dispersed outside of social media. Kanye West, now known as Ye, is hosting a listening party for his upcoming album, Donda 2 , in Miami today.

The rapper has been teasing the date on his Instagram for weeks, posting a picture of a burning house – which is thought to represent his childhood home in Chicago – with the numbers 2, 22, 22 written across it in black, the first “22” appearing second as this is how Americans stylise dates.

Elsewhere, if you type today’s date into Google, the search engine will shower your screen with confetti and present a message saying “Happy Twosday 2 you”.

Additionally, the Atlantis resort in Bahamas is celebrating the occasion by offering its guests 22 per cent off on hotel rooms, starting at $222. In keeping with the theme, stays must be a minimum of two nights long.

Does today’s date, 22/2/22, hold any significance?

According to the US National Weather Service, the date falling on a Tuesday is so rare that it won’t happen again for another 400 years, until 2422.

The date is special not only because it is a palindrome – it reads the same forward as it does backwards – but because it will be the same no matter what part of the world you’re in or the date format your country uses.

Numerologists, who study sequences of numbers and pertain spiritual significance from them, say the repetition of the number 2 is a symbol of balance, hope and creative endeavours, and presents an opportunity to “level up” your spiritual journey.

Larissa Martincic, a popular numerologist who has more than 400,000 followers on TikTok, said people should use this date to “plant intentions and manifest”.

“The number 2 represents peace, harmony, balance and cooperation. But that 22, that’s a master number. You are being gifted the opportunity to become the master builder using this energy of the 2, 22, 22 to ascend to a new you,” she said.

Another TikTok creator, Tania Marisa, who carries out spiritual readings, said the number 2 is “also connected to compromise, acceptance, compassion and harmony”.

“This is a time to be calm and in alignment with your own decisions and thoughts,” she said.

“Be patient, be present, let go of hesitation and go after the things you want. The opportunity to manifest positive change is amplified, and it’s a good time to check in with your emotions.”

While the #22222 hashtag is hugely popular on the platform, garnering more than 58 million views, not everyone is convinced.

Barry Markovsky, a social psychologist who studies how paranormal claims and pseudoscience take hold as popular beliefs, wrote for The Conversation that Twosday “carries absolutely no historical significance or any cosmic message”.

“The date 2/22/22, though striking, carries no inherent meaning beyond its function in our particular calendar,” he said, adding that attaching supernatural significance to numbers is a pseudoscientific practice.

“This is true for numbers in general: Their meanings are limited to measuring, labeling or counting things. When a number sequence seems to jump out at us, this is an example of apophenia: perceiving meaningful connections between unrelated things.”