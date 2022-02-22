Baby girl born on 22/2/22 at 2.22 am is an ‘answered prayer’ for her family

A North Carolina family is feeling grateful after their baby girl was born on 22 February, 2022.

The new mom, Aberli Spear, gave birth to daughter Judah Grace Spear on 22/2/22 at exactly 2:22am. Not only was her birth date full of two’s, but the delivery also happened in the hospital’s labor and delivery room No. 2.

“Today is an extra special ‘twos-day’ for this newborn and her family!” the Cone Health Alamance Regional Medical Center in North Carolina posted on its Facebook page.

The hospital shared that Judah’s mom is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, a cancer of the lymphatic system that targets the body’s immune system. The cancer treatments that Spear was receiving made her likelihood for pregnancy very unlikely, Cone Health explained in the post. Treatments for Hodgkin’s lymphoma include chemotherapy, radiation, or stem-cell transplant in rare conditions.

“But the family continued to pray for a little one — and today their prayer was answered!” the hospital said. “Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judas means ‘praise’ – and she is a blessing for her family!”

According to PEOPLE, Aberli Spear was battling cancer for six years, up until 2020, and that new mom and baby are both in good health.

For weeks, social media users have been buzzing with excitement about today’s special date. Not only is it the 22nd day of the 2nd month of the year 2022, but it also falls on a Tuesday, which is the second day of the week. From manifesting to Pluto returns, today’s date is full of significance.