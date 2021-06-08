5 party dress trends for the festive season

It’s that time of year again: party time. And while all discerning fashionistas have a carefully edited selection of big occasion outfits standing in the wings, ready and waiting to go, there’s nothing quite like wearing something brand spanking new to make you feel really special.

This season, party dresses have been adorned in sequins, made up in satin, crafted from velvet, reworked into coat dresses and lengthened to the floor.

To find out more about I Saw it First dress trends hitting the party scene this Christmas, keep reading.

Sequins

Yes, they’re brought out every year, around about this time, but there’s a reason for that: Christmas needs sequins. Lucky then that sequins have been a prominent 2018 trend, covering all the catwalks. And this means one thing: when dressed up all festive and sparkly in your sequined attire, you are bang on trend. I Saw it First has plenty of sequin offerings – from strappy and shift to bodycon dresses, you’ll find endless options...

Satin

There’s something undeniably feminine about satin – and the shimmering material has featured throughout 2018. For the ultimate in elegant partywear – a black tie event or New Year’s Eve – look to these satin pieces.

Tuxedo

There’s something very “power dressy” about the tuxedo – or blazer – dress, its message being: “This lady means business.” It also fits, accentuating the waist with its side-button tailoring. Ideal for the office Christmas party, for a unique take on this trend, go for an asymmetric silhouette.

Maxi

Maxi dresses scream glamour, but that doesn’t mean you can’t work the more traditional and formal maxi. If you’re attending a smart Christmas dinner, or a winter wedding, the occasion more than calls for one. Look to the silk-satin, crepe or chiffon maxis, and to the plunge necks and halter necks, or the most alluring of all maxi features, the high leg splits.

Velvet

Velvet has had a renaissance and now it’s what we wear season after season. A velvet dress is luxury defined. And a red velvet dress? So very Christmas. From high neck to long-sleeved, tea dresses to wraparounds, I Saw it First is abundant with velvet dresses right now.

