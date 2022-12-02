6 Christmas gifts to shop at Very from Lego to tech

If there’s one retailer to know about, it is of course Very. Known for it’s affordable prices and let’s not forget the vast selection of designer brands, popular games consoles and so much more.

From TVs, laptops, tablets, and tech to soft furnishings, vacuum cleaners, air fryers, and toys, Very serves as the perfect place to tick off your Christmas gift lists this festive season.

Unsure what to expect? Well, Very has the perfect gifts, ideal for your loved ones this Christmas. You really are in for a treat.

To help provide you with some serious shopping inspiration, we’ve curated a round-up of the top offers currently available at Very. Keep scrolling – you’re not going to miss out.

Samsung 2021 AU8000 smart TV:

(Samsung)

Searching for a new TV? Very has an impressive number of deals on offer, including this £100 saving on a Samsung 55in. Boasting a 4K display and an ultra-slim design, the smart TV means you will have all of your favourite streaming apps at your fingertips. Better still, it can be controlled by your voice thanks to the built-in Alexa and Google Assistant.

Lego Harry Potter the ministry of magic toy: Very.co.uk

(Lego)

Now is the perfect time to get your Christmas shopping done, and if it’s kids’ toys you’re in need of, then you don’t want to miss out on Very’s deals on Lego. The collectable build features all the favourite faces in minifigure form and is the first-ever set to feature the ministry of magic. A great gift for any Harry Potter enthusiasts.

Shark upright corded vacuum with lift away anti hair wrap: Very.co.uk

(Shark)

Hoover up this Shark vacuum cleaner this Christmas. The corded model will make light work of your chores, and it removes the hair from the brush roll as you clean, making it an ideal vacuum if you’ve got long hair, or pets running around your home. As one of the best brands in the cleaning tool world, this really is a no-brainer.

Nespresso vertuo next coffee machine with milk frother: Very.co.uk

(Nespresso)

When it comes to creating barista-quality coffee at home, it’s important to have the right home appliance to help you do just that. Few brands rival Nespresso and its pod machines – this one in particular takes the guesswork out of making the perfect brew thanks to the clever barcode system. Each pod is recognised by the machine, and it adjusts the coffee-to-water ratio accordingly. This one also comes with a milk frother, so you’ll be able to make everything from espressos to cappuccinos and flat whites.

ghd max Christmas gift set: Very.co.uk

(ghd)

When it comes to hair tools, Very’s price match is unbeatable. The Christmas gift set contains the brand’s wide plate professional straighteners, a luxury paddle brush and a heat-resistant bag. Make sure you never have a bad hair day again by snapping up this set.

Nintendo Switch OLED console bundle: Very.co.uk

(v)

Calling all gamers, Very has provided you with the goods this year, starting with the all-new Nintendo Switch OLED console, which is bundled with Nintendo Switch Sports. The portable gaming device is perfect for playing with friends and family or solo. A very generous gift to give at Christmas.

