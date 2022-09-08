Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Rapper 600 Breezy has announced the death of his girlfriend Raven K Jackson while encouraging his followers to prioritise their mental health.

The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, revealed that Jackson, a fitness trainer and his girlfriend of two years, had died of apparent suicide on Instagram on Tuesday.

In the post, which showed a photo of the couple, the 31 year old shared his grief over Jackson’s passing, with the rapper writing: “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us?

“I was coming back home, I promised you I would … [Do] you know how many people love you Raven?”

In the emotional post, Breezy also said he would love Jackson forever, before noting that he would see her again “soon”. In a second post, shared on Wednesday, Breezy uploaded an album of videos and photos of him and Jackson. In the caption, he noted that the time they’d spent together had been the “best two years of [his] life”.

In a third post uploaded to Instagram on Wednesday, the rapper urged people to prioritise their mental health and that of their loved ones while sharing messages he’d received from Jackson, in which she spoke candidly about her struggles with mental health.

After clarifying that the messages were not the last texts he’d received from Jackson, but rather ones that she’d sent in the last month, Breezy said that he wanted to share the screenshots in the hopes of helping others who may be suffering with mental health struggles.

“I just need y’all to feel and understand her so this can stop happening. I’m dien [sic] I wasn’t there for her but you can be there for your loved ones…” Breezy wrote. “My baby was hurting and I did everything I could to show her nothing but love and keep her going … Please when your loved ones are showing signs of any mental damage or health please take them serious [sic]. This is real.”

In the post, Breezy also shared the guilt he feels over Jackson’s passing, with the rapper concluding the post urging his followers to “pay attention”.

“Please y’all pay attention to the signs of depression or mental health,” he wrote.

Breezy’s posts have been met with an outpouring of support and condolences, with many reminding the 31 year old to prioritise his own mental health as he grieves Jackson.

“Praying for you Antonio. I am so so sorry. You have my condolences,” one person wrote, while another said: “So incredibly sorry for your loss. What a beautiful woman, inside and out. May she rest in perfect peace.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.