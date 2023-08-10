7 hair problems solved with Amika – no matter what the weather brings

From bond-damaging UV rays causing hair colour fading and dehydrating strands to rainy weather bringing out the frizz, the warmer months can play havoc with your hair.

But just as you change up your wardrobe to prepare yourself from the summer elements, making seasonal changes to your haircare routine will protect your hair – no matter what the forecast.

You’ll find Amika’s extensive range of vegan and sustainable hair products have you covered rain or shine - with solutions to all your strand’s summer haircare worries. Loved by stylists and beauty editors alike, there are products to match every hair type, texture and woe.

The New York haircare brand now boosts a whopping 10 collections, packed with hair-loving ingredients, that includes a large selection of travel-sized products – perfect for packing away with you, to ensure you have a good hair day every day this summer.

Fight the frizz

Our strands soak up moisture in the air and react to high levels of humidity, so whether you get caught in heavy downpours or are enjoying high temperatures chances are your strands are going to frizz up unless you keep them well moisturised and shielded.

Protect your strands with a few drops of Amika glass action hydrating hair oil universal elixir, £28, before styling or as a finishing touch to ensure your mane stays smooth, silky and oozing shine if you are caught out in a shower or two.

And for a holiday packing must-have, Amika the shield anti-humidity spray, £26, spritzed onto wet or dry hair will keep your locks as sleek as your summer fashion.

Take the salon with you

You can’t take your favourite hair stylist with you on your adventures, but you can pack a professional bouncy blow-dry with the Amika hair round blow dryer brush, £95. A round brush and hair dryer in one, it makes light work of creating enviable and lasting body and movement on all hair types.

If boho beach waves are more your style, the Amika high tide deep waver, £90, will create soft and defined kinks by simply clamping down in horizontal sections. It couldn’t be easier to bring out your inner mermaid.

Hold on to your hair

The key to ensuring your strands always look flawlessly selfie-ready, even when the summer fun goes on until the small hours, is adding long-lasting hold to your style. The Amika fluxus touchable hairspray, £24, will lock your style in place while keeping frizz at bay – all without any stiffness in sight.

If you’re naturally blessed with curls, coils or waves, you’ll love the crunch-free definition hold and control the Amika curl corps defining cream, £26, will give your kinks. And if it’s sleekness you’re after, to create hold for shorter styles or high ponytails try the Amika on lock high hold wax, £29.

Rain-proof your hair

Don’t let an unpredictable forecast put a dampener on your hairstyle. Make limp, lifeless, frizzy and tangled locks in wet weather a thing of the past with a little prep and protection.

The Amika Brooklyn bombshell blowout spray, from £13, is like a raincoat for your strands safeguarding it from never falling flat again and if it’s a mousse you prefer for some serious va va voom try the Amika plus size perfect body mousse, from £13.

For summer events where the dress code calls for glamour, ensure no hair falls out of place with the freeze-hold finish from the Amika headstrong intense hold hairspray, from £10.

Beat the heat

Whether you’re straightening, curling or even just getting the hair dryer out to create your own individual style, it’s vital you shield your strands from heat to prevent damage to the cuticles.

Mist over Amika the wizard detangling primer, from £11 to detangle, cut down on blow-drying time and provide heat protection. Dry strands may prefer the Amika hydrating blockade heat defense serum, £26. Either option will keep hair healthy, strong and oozing shine.

Protect your shade

Your hair and scalp need UV protection just like the rest of our body, as prolonged exposure to the sun weakens the bonds in our strands as well as leaving it dry, dehydrated and brittle as well as fading colour. If you’ve had too much fun in the sun Amika the kure intense bond repair mask, £23, not only injects hydration back into your mane leaving it silky soft with its rich hair-loving ingredients but uses bond cure technology to penetrate the cuticle and prevent breakage.

Hydration heroes

Just as we need more water in the heat, your strands need that extra hit of hydration too to stay smooth and glossy. Like a big drink for your strands, the Amika water sign hydrating hair oil, £31, is not only infused with 8 hair-loving oils but hydration heroes like hyaluronic acid and squalane to keep it well nourished. Dry, brittle strands and split ends already set in, transform the damage with Amika the closer instant repair hair cream, £26.

