The countdown to Christmas has officially started, so there’s not a better time to get online shopping and cross off some more loved ones on your gift list - assuming you’ve already started. Whether you’ve got a skincare, haircare or makeup obsessive left to buy for, or you’re struggling with that difficult to buy for someone, a beauty gift set from the huge range at LOOKFANTASTIC , packed with best-selling brands, will always go down well.

You’ll find something for everyone and every budget on their virtual beauty shelves - they stock over 22,000 beauty products from leading skincare, haircare, make-up and fragrance brands. But if you really want to treat your family, friend or partner, a luxury gift set offers brilliant value-for-money and is the way to go.

And whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, why not treat yourself to one too. They’re typically priced much lower than if you purchase the contents individually making them great for trying something new or stocking up.

Right now there are huge savings to take advantage of across the LOOKFANTASTIC gifting range, including 20% off selected Christmas giftsets. with code CHRISTMAS (expires 31 December).

To give you some gift inspiration, here is a selection of gift sets your loved ones would hope to find under their tree come Christmas Day…

Perfect for: The difficult to buy for

The woman who wants everything gift guide: £28 (usually £40)

With 7 indulgent beautifying treats, this beauty gift set will go down well with that impossible to buy for person we’ve all got on our gift list. Containing the full-size Dr Brandt do not age triple peptide eye cream worth more than the price of the gift set itself, and brands including Ahava, Pai and Babor combining a worth-value of £139 - they’ll think you’ve spent way more than you actually have.

£28 (until the 30/11)

Perfect for: The man who just borrows yours

The man who wants nothing gift guide: £28 (usually £40)

Whether it’s for your dad, brother, friend or partner, put a stop to them stealing your beauty products with their very own complete head-to-toe grooming kit of 7 luxe products worth £138. They’ll be able to cleanse, serum and moisturise their way to a glowing complexion with top brands such as Elemis, as well as take their bathing experience up a pampering notch with the Christophe Robin thickening paste and the Molton Brown body wash.

£28 (until the 30/11)

Perfect for: The Christmas host

The house proud gift guide: £28 (usually £40)

For an alternative to wine and flowers for a gracious Christmas host or a spot-on Christmas gift for a new homeowner that likes the finer things in life, turn to this collection of must-have home accessories. The 7 plush products (worth £110), include highlights such as the This Works sweet orange and neroli candle, the Neom perfect night’s sleep pillow mist and the Aromatherapy Associates breathe essential oil. It’s also everything you might need to upgrade your home into a welcoming and relaxing space for your Christmas guests.

£28 (until the 30/11)

Perfect for: The mum who needs me-time

The night before Xmas gift guide: £28 (usually £40)

Packed with all the essentials to promote rest and relaxation, this is a must-have gift for those that struggle to unwind. The Mauli surrender body oil is worth more than the whole giftset, and we love it for not only pampering the skin but calming the mind too. With brands including This Works, West Lab and Bloom and Blossom, this is the perfect present whether you know someone that’s been burning the candle at both ends or someone that needs a little helping hand falling asleep.

£28 (until the 30/11)

Perfect for: The glamourous friend

Benefit exclusive winter glammin’ gift set: £46.50

Every year Benefit come up trumps with their fun packaging and value-for-money gift sets, and this year is no exception. This beauty has 4 full-size products including a mascara, a bronzer, a primer and a brow pencil. With a combined value of £103, this is really one to treat yourself to, as well as your make-up obsessive friends or family.

£37.20 (with code CHRISTMAS)

Perfect for: The jet-setter

Sol de Janeiro galaxy gorgeous set: £47.20 (usually £59)

The brands cult favourite Brazilian bum bum cream transports you out of the cold and to a more exotic destination, thanks to its iconic pistachio and salted caramel fragrance. Put a smile on a fans face (of which there are many) as a full-size is included in this gift set, as well as travel-size versions of the divine body mist, body scrub and shower crème-gel – perfect for taking away with them.

£47.20 (with code CHRISTMAS)

Perfect for: The scent-sational lover

Viktor and Rolf flowerbomb eau de parfum gift set: £65.60 (usually £82)

A designer scent is always a good gift option to show someone you care, and this modern classic floral will suit the tastes of those that like to smell fresh and feminine, or those that like a scent blooming - with patchouli really coming through. The 50ml bottle is accompanied with a handy travel size perfect for carrying in the handbag for top-ups.

£65.60 (with code CHRISTMAS)

Perfect for: The hardworking-hands

ESPA wellbeing in your hands’ handcare trio: £31.20 (usually £39)

Give a hardworking hero in your life a helping hand by treating them to the gift of a little TLC. This gift set contains three cleansing, nourishing and soothing products from the spa-brands blissful bergamot and jasmine collection, so their hands, nails and cuticles will always stay soft, supple and looking their best.

£31.20 (with code CHRISTMAS)

For more gifting ideas head over to lookfantastic.co.uk

