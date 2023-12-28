9 ways to change or advance your career in 2024

It may be a cliché to talk about making changes in the new year, but it’s when most of us are likely to do so. From career-readying courses to upskilling in a bid to enhance your existing professional expertise, these are some of the best ways to help you move forward in 2024.

Turn your passions into a new profession

(The City Literary Institute)

Embark on a journey of personal and professional growth with City Lit and turn your passion into a profession in 2024. With its research revealing over 70% of people expressing dissatisfaction with their current jobs, City Lit provides a haven for those seeking a positive change.

Navigate life’s transitions with tailored courses – whether you’re aiming for university, seeking new passions in retirement or considering a career change. For the last of these, the adult education college offers a diverse range of courses to help you upskill, from accredited counselling to creative writing and business development, with one- to two-year learning programmes. Unleash your potential with City Lit’s proven success rates, backed by its outstanding Ofsted rating.

Visit City Lit today, and turn your passion into a profession

Enrol on a degree course for the career you really want

(Plumpton College)

Plumpton College delivers specialist higher education courses that prepare you for a career in the land and environment sector, in partnership with the University of Greenwich. From viticulture and rural business to veterinary and animal sciences, the university degrees have been co-designed with academics and industry experts, equipping you with industry-relevant skills for a fulfilling career.

The setting in the beautiful South Downs National Park offers students an immersive university experience, with specialist resources. Not only is Plumpton College the sole provider in the UK offering wine education to Master’s level, but it was awarded the highest national honour in further education, a Queen’s Anniversary Prize, for its teaching and resulting impact on the English and Welsh wine sector.

All courses ensure graduates are career-ready for a sector currently experiencing a huge skills shortage – so whether you’re considering a career change or just starting out, there are jobs waiting for you.

View the courses available

Get work-ready skills at EU Business School

(EU Business School)

EU Business School has been educating future entrepreneurs and business leaders since 1973. A high-ranking, international business school that offers foundation, bachelor’s, master’s and MBA programmes taught exclusively in English, it has campuses in top business and tech hubs – Barcelona, Geneva and Munich – as well as a Digital Campus that offers maximum flexibility and convenience.

It offers innovative programmes and a hands-on learning approach to give students real-world skills and prepare work-ready talent on graduation. Its community is made of up over 130 nationalities, which gives students the global mindset that companies today demand.

It also offers a dedicated career support team and the opportunity for inter-campus and global exchange programmes, as well as a 30,000-strong alumni network for mentoring and networking opportunities around the globe.

Find out more

Get ahead with a degree in banking or speciality finance

(The London Institute of Banking and Finance)

It’s the perfect time to progress your banking and finance career with a certificate, diploma or full master’s degree from The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF). With degrees available in speciality areas such as sustainable finance, fintech, and risk and compliance, these postgraduate programmes are designed to not only support your development but to put you in a better standing to advance in your career.

Choose from full-time or part-time study on any programme, allowing you to fit your studies around existing life and work commitments – while still achieving a Level 7 (postgraduate) qualification.

Find out more, register your interest or sign up for the February 2024 start date

Study engineering in immersive, project-based environments

(University of Roehampton)

Discover a future career in engineering at the University of Roehampton: a place for you to grow your potential with hands-on experience in architectural technology, civil engineering or construction management.

By choosing a course here, you’ll study for a degree that is focused on sustainability, so you develop the green skills crucial for the journey to net zero. Courses are taught in an immersive, project-based environment that replicates the professional world, and they addresses global skills needs, and those of national and regional employers.

Discover more

Challenge what you know with an EMBA programme for experienced executives

(EMBA ETH HSG)

The EMBA ETH HSG (emba X) is a joint Executive MBA programme offered by ETH Zurich and the University of St.Gallen, two of Switzerland’s leading educational institutions.

The 18-month, part-time programme is for experienced leaders who care about their impact. There is a mix of online sessions and on-campus course weeks that alternate between Zurich and St.Gallen. The programme aims to be Europe’s most relevant Executive MBA by integrating technology and management knowledge with contemporary topics such as business innovation, social responsibility and sustainability.

At the same time, students work on their personal development programme (PDP), building relevant behavioural competencies in the three key areas of self-leadership, team and organisation leadership, and integrative leadership. The emba X dares executives to go beyond their comfort zone and encourages them to challenge the status quo and (re)learn what they think they know.

Find out more

Grow your skills with a business book club and masterclass events

(Pearson Business Book Club)

If you’re searching for a free resource to help develop your workplace skillset (or those of your employees), then look to the Pearson Business Book Club. From improving working relationships and problem solving to starting your own business and the impact of artificial intelligence, there are several books and free videos available covering a range of subjects.

Each month, Pearson chooses one of its business or personal development books and hosts a live webinar with the author. Part discussion, part masterclass, in this session you’ll find out more about the author and why they wrote the book, then learn about the game-changing and practical ideas from the book, with the chance to ask questions too.

Sign up to the Pearson Business Book Club mailing list to be the first to know about upcoming masterclasses. And if you can’t make one, there are links to watch them later so you never miss out.

Get 20% off Pearson personal or professional development books until 29/02/2024 with the code INYFTR-20

Discover the Pearson Business Book Club

Kick-start a new career in nutritional therapy

(Institute for Optimum Nutrition)

The Institute for Optimum Nutrition (ION) is the longest-standing training provider specialising in personalised nutrition and lifestyle medicine. For 40 years it has guided and nurtured thousands of passionate students towards successful careers in private practice, dietary education, corporate wellbeing, and the wider healthcare industry.

Why not join current students and past graduates who work to transform the lives of others using a nutrition and lifestyle approach? If you’re looking for a fulfilling and rewarding career, join ION’s February Open Day to learn about the courses on offer, flexible study options, and career opportunities.

Find out more

Get a 21st-century skillset for the careers of tomorrow

(Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences)

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences (ToU) is a remote-first institution offering programmes in sustainability, entrepreneurship, business innovation, artificial intelligence (AI) and technology. With a highly flexible learning model through its app, it caters to anyone looking to make a positive impact on their industry, from graduates to working professionals, enabling them to study part-time (and in the evenings) with bachelor’s, master’s and MBA programmes, alongside short courses for upskilling in these pivotal areas.

Learning is enhanced by in-person networking events across Europe in a bid to foster meaningful connections and build global networks. The university’s curriculum is tailored to each learner’s individual mission, offering specialised modules with project-based assessments co-created with industry partners such as Kelp Blue, Eintracht, Baringa and Grover.

These projects, based on real-world scenarios, help students develop the expert knowledge and practical skills needed to drive innovation in any future business landscape while working towards sustainable development goals.

Committed to societal change and sustainability, ToU is a member of Leaders for Climate Action and has been recognised as a top innovative edtech institution in Europe and globally for three consecutive years. ToU’s approach not only empowers learners with in-demand skills, but also encourages them to make a positive impact on the environment and society.

Save €500 on all degree programmes with code YOURFUTURE-TOU231225 (valid until 31 January 2024) at the following link or with an admissions representative during application.

Find out more

