Aaron Rodgers gives heartfelt shout-out to Shailene Woodley after breakup

Aaron Rodgers is opening up about his current relationship status with ex-fiancé Shailene Woodley in an Instagram post.

The NFL star took to his Instagram on Monday to share some “Monday night gratitude” with his friends and followers. Rodgers began the lengthy Instagram caption with a shout out to the Big Little Lies actress.

“Thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life,” he wrote in the caption.

He added, “Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback accompanied his caption with an image of the former couple lounging in their home, as well as an inspirational quote about gratitude.

Rodgers, 38, has previously opened up about love after his breakup with Woodley, 30. On Sunday, 20 February, Rodgers shared an inspirational message about love to his Instagram story. “The rarest gift you can give, is Love,” the Instagram story read, with Rodgers adding two red hearts to the post. “Give this gift to yourself first.”

Rodgers and Woodley announced they called off their engagement on Wednesday, 16 February, after two years together. A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair split amicably and will remain friends. “They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama,” the source said. “It just didn’t work out for them.”