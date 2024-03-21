Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has hinted at the furore surrounding the 23-year age gap between him and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson when they first met in 2009.

The Kick-Ass actor, 33, married Sam in 2012 after she directed him in her 2009 John Lennon biopic Nowhere Boy, which he starred in aged 18.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone UK, the Hollywood star appeared to refer to the tabloid frenzy surrounding his meeting and falling in love with the director, 57.

The actor was discussing being judged for doing things at certain ages when he said: “You’re doing something too quickly for someone else? I don’t understand that. What speed are you supposed to enjoy life at? It’s bizarre to me.”

The couple, who live on a farm in Somerset, have four daughters.They welcomed their first daughter, Wylda Rae, in 2010, with their second child, Romy Hero, being born in 2012.

Aaron is also a stepfather to Sam’s older daughters, Angelica and Jessie Phoenix, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jay Jopling.

The Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actor has been the subject of headlines this week as reports suggested he has been chosen as the next James Bond.

According to The Sun, Eon Productions are hoping to start filming the 26th Bond film later this year, and 33-year-old Taylor-Johnson is producers’ choice for the role.

A source told the outlet: “Bond is Aaron’s job, should he wish to accept it. The formal offer is on the table and they are waiting to hear back.

However, speaking to Rolling Stone UK while promoting Sony’s Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter, the actor distanced himself from claims he’ll be the next Bond.

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Getty Images)

“I can only really talk about the things I’m going to show and tell. So, The Fall Guy, Nosferatu, Kraven the Hunter,” he said.

“I don’t feel like I need to have a future drawn out for me. I feel like, whatever’s drawn out for me, I can f***ing do better.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he continued to pour water on the idea he might be Bond by saying he “doesn’t necessarily want... doing one action movie after another” to be his “brand”.

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson met on the set of the John Lennon biopic ‘Nowhere Boy’ (Getty Images)

These comments echo quotes he made in August 2015, when, after being asked if it was exciting to consider playing Bond, he responded: “I just focus on the things I can have in my hands right now. What’s in front of me right now.”