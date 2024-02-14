Amy Winehouse’s family had “no involvement” in the new biopic Back To Black, director Sam Taylor-Johnson has said.

The Nowhere Boy director has insisted she would not have made the biographical film, which was officially sanctioned by the singer's estate if the family had any say in the final edit.

"It was important to meet with them out of respect," she told Empire magazine. "But they have no involvement in terms of... like, they couldn't change things.

“They couldn't dictate how I was to shoot. Otherwise, I wouldn't have done it."

She continued: "The important thing for me was not to have any of that noise in my sphere while making the film.”