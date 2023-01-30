Abigail Breslin marries longterm partner Ira Kunyansky

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Abigail Breslin officially tied the knot with longterm boyfriend Ira Kuyansky over the weekend.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of her and Kuyansky at their wedding reception. In the caption, she wrote: “01.28.23…married my bestest friend.”

For the occasion, Breslin wore a white, off-the-shoulder dress with long tulle sleeves and a veil. She had her hair down in loose curls, while the groom opted for a black tuxedo.

The Little Miss Sunshine star also shared a photo of her engagement and wedding rings in an Instagram post, with a caption that read: “ya girl got married y’all.”

Many famous faces took the comments of the 26-year-old’s photo to congratulate her on her nuptials.

“AHHHHHHHHHH…MY BABYYYYYYYY,” Sarah Hyland wrote, while Debra Messing wrote: “Mazel Tov!!!!!!”

Actor Katherine McNamara added: “Awww congrats, Abbie! So happy for you! Biggest hugs ever!!!”

Breslin’s husband also shared a photo of him and his wife being lifted up during their wedding reception.

“Love my other second half,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

The Zombieland star first announced her engagement on Instagram in Feburary 2022. Kuyansky also celebrated the engagement on his own Instagram, with a caption that read: “She said YES!”

In April 2022, Breslin celebrated her and Kuyansky’s anniversary with a sweet tribute.

“Happy 5 year anniversary to my bestest friend/ fiancé @richruski,” she wrote on Instagram, at the time. “I love you more each and every day!!!!!!!”