Ace Christmas this year with these stellar gift ideas

The festive season can be tiresome. Luckily for you, we’ve curated a list of the very best gift ideas for Christmas 2024.

Give your loved one a personalised keepsake to cherish forever

Find yourself racking your brain each year for meaningful Christmas gifts?

This year, Europe’s leading photo-printing company, CEWE, invites you to give the gift of memories with a personalised photobook.

A CEWE photobook captures and preserves cherished memories in a beautifully crafted format, allowing loved ones to relive special moments. From standout family holidays to candid snapshots with friends, its high-quality design and attention to detail will provide your loved one with a heartfelt keepsake this Christmas.

Picture their delight when they unwrap their present to discover a personalised collection of shared memories and special moments. More than just a gift, a CEWE photobook can be treasured forever.

Create the ultimate personalised present today.

Save on top-tier camera equipment

Looking to gift the photography fan in your life top-quality camera equipment, but don’t want to fork out thousands of pounds? As the largest global platform for buying, selling and trading used photo and video gear, MPB offers the perfect solution.

The company circulates 570,000 items annually and is known for providing a simple, safe and circular way to trade, as well as being rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot, with more than 40,000 reviews.

Buy used and save money with MPB, which offers a large range of approved, high-quality used photo and video gear, complete with a free warranty for peace of mind.

Sell camera gear to MPB (it offers a free instant quote, free fully insured collection and fast payment) or trade in and upgrade with free shipping both ways.

Power up your Christmas cheer

On the lookout for ways to elevate your holiday celebrations this season?

Brighten up your Christmas with the Jackery Explorer 1000 V2. Whether you’re hosting an outdoor gathering or embarking on a cosy winter getaway, this powerful 1070Wh/1500W portable station has you covered.

It effortlessly powers Christmas lights, heaters or kitchen appliances, ensuring your festivities go off without a hitch. With its multiple output options (AC, USB-C, USB-A, DC) and ability to perform in cold conditions, it’s the perfect gift for anyone who likes their adventures to be as convenient as possible.

Get your Explorer 1000 V2 Power Station now at Jackery UK or Amazon.

Share the gift of a life-changing adventure

This Christmas, why not forgo the usual gifts and put your budget towards creating new memories on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure?

Explore offers over 350 small group tours in more than 100 countries, from Italy and Morocco to Vietnam and Costa Rica. With an average group size of just 11, enjoy authentic, immersive experiences, guided by expert tour leaders who use their insider knowledge and local connections to make the most of every spontaneous opportunity.

Their new Explore Upgraded collection includes all the above but with upgraded stays in premium accommodation to offer extra comfort. As a certified B Corp with carbon-labelled trips, Explore is committed to making a positive impact on the environment and the communities you visit.

Plus, with an Explore Holiday Voucher, you can give the gift of adventure to someone special.

Make Christmas memorable with personalised cards and gifts

A cherished tradition, sending Christmas cards is a meaningful way to connect with loved ones and spread holiday cheer.

This holiday season, show them you care with a custom Christmas card from Optimalprint, adding unique touches via various designs, personal photos and heart-warming messages.

Looking for more personalised gifts? Explore options like photo calendars, canvas prints and photo books that celebrate your family’s unique moments. With local UK printing and fast delivery, you can create quality keepsakes that arrive on time.

Get free shipping on top of our Christmas sale prices with code XMASOFFER24 at checkou. Minimum order of £10 required. Offer ends 25 December 2024*.

*Limit one per customer. Free shipping available only in the UK. Offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

Discover the new Nordic taste sensation

Nordic Spirit is the nicotine pouch you can enjoy anytime, anywhere this festive season.

These discreet pouches can be experienced indoors, outdoors and on the go. They’re 100% tobacco-free, with no vapour or smell, and are easy to use — simply place between the gum and lip.

The new Nordic Spirit intense range offers faster, stronger and refreshing flavour release. Flavours include Frosty Mint, Frosty Berry, Sweet Mint and Raspberry. For more information, visit the website and claim your free sample.

*Only available to those aged 18 and over. For existing adult nicotine users only. Nordic Spirit contains nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive substance*

Let your iconic smile shine this festive season with whitening toothpaste

As Christmas approaches, we all want to feel and look our best. Nail and hair appointments are booked, the outfits are ready, but have you thought about your smile?

Oral-B knows that whether straight, grooved or gapped, your smile is iconic and deserves to shine. That’s why its Clinical Intensive Whitening Toothpaste, clinically proven to whiten teeth in just one day*, should be an essential part of your morning and evening routine this holiday season.

Oral-B Clinical Intensive Whitening Toothpaste is specially designed to lift stains without damaging your enamel. It also protects teeth against future stains — perfect for chocoholics and mulled wine lovers. From the number one brand most recommended by dentists worldwide, Oral-B Clinical Intensive Whitening Toothpaste is going straight on your wishlist.

Not tried it yet? Get 50% off at boots (pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer).

*Clinically proven to remove surface stains*

Gift a fan an unforgettable tour of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Football Club’s Museum and Stadium Tours make the perfect gift for any Blues fan, offering an unforgettable, behind-the-scenes experience at Stamford Bridge — the iconic home of the only team in London to have won the Champions League.

The festive season is a traditional time for football, and with the busy fixture schedule, there is no better opportunity to explore the stadium. Wrap up warm as you’re led by expert live guides through the home and away dressing rooms, down the players’ tunnel and pitchside — just hours or days before the next match.

Your ticket also includes entry to the Chelsea FC Museum, showcasing the club’s rich history with prestigious trophies and memorabilia.

Secure a gift voucher for a loved one, or pre-book your tour for the festive period now at chelseafc.com. Search CFC Tours.

Gift footwear from an iconic outdoor style brand

Looking for the perfect gift for the sartorialist in your life?

Crafted for resilience and style, Timberland creates footwear designed to be the ultimate companion for every adventure. The Timberland Premium Espresso six-inch lace-up waterproof boot combines sophistication with expert craftsmanship and rich heritage.

This elevated take on a classic silhouette features premium full-grain pebbled leather, a soft full-grain leather collar and durable leather lining. Gold metal finishing touches stand out with every step, ensuring confidence on any path.

Shop now and browse the brand gift guide on the website.

Gift her a new fragrance that celebrates life

Noble, elegant and sensual, Ambassadora by Swiss luxury fragrance house Gisada is the perfume for women who want to showcase their charisma and timeless grace.

This unique eau de parfum captures attention with its luxurious radiance. The fragrance opens with vibrant top notes of juicy tangerine and fruity blueberry, enhanced by a touch of spicy pink pepper and green violet leaves. The heart reveals a captivating floral blend of orange blossom, freesia and jasmine, harmonised with warm, woody cashmere wood.

Finally, the base notes of vetiver, sandalwood and musk provide a deep, earthy aroma, softened by the sweetness of powdered sugar and a hint of vanilla. Available from selected retailers or online.

Make big memories with small brands

( Notonthehighstreet )

Amid the Christmas chaos, it can be easy to forget to enjoy the little moments. Not On The High Street understands that every festive occasion — whether it’s Friendsmas, decorating the tree or the magic of Christmas Eve — deserves to be celebrated.

With a curated marketplace of more than 5,500 trusted UK small brands, Not On The High Street helps shoppers make the most of these special moments. From handcrafted decorations and festive homeware to bespoke jewellery and artisanal food and drink, there’s something to suit every savvy shopper.

Better yet, each product is sourced or made by the best small UK brands, including ceramicists, designers, boutiques and chocolatiers.

