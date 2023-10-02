Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges announce they are expecting their first child together

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adam DeVine and Chloe Bridges have announced they are expecting their first child together.

The Pitch Perfect star and his wife of two years shared their exciting news via Instagram and in true DeVine fashion – with a sarcastic quip. “Look we’re pregnant! Well, I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby,” DeVine, 39, wrote.

In the photo, the two posed back-to-back against a sunny backdrop on the beach, while DeVine held Bridges’ stomach with joy.

“Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn’t use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me,” he continued.

On her page, the 31-year-old Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam lead published a photo with DeVine on the edge of a dock in Newport Beach, California, in which she could be seen leaning her head to rest on her husband’s cheek. The mother-to-be said: “We have news!! Can’t wait to get this lil family started.”

Friends flooded the elated actress’s post with messages congratulating her and DeVine. “Congratulations!!! So happy for you two,” Anna Sophia Robb commented, while Francia Raísa said: “OH MY GOSH!!!!!! Chloe!!!! I can’t wait! Congratulations.”

The pair met six years before they tied the knot on the set of The Final Girls.

DeVine and Bridges wed in October 2021, hosting their nuptials in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. However, their original plans for the day they said “I do” had been sidetracked by the Covid-19 pandemic after getting engaged in 2019.

Still, their weekend affair in Mexico proved to be exquisite. Bridges waited a few months to post pictures from their wedding festivities but ultimately gave her fans an insight into each event.

“We kept the rehearsal dinner small, asking our parents and the wedding party to get to Mexico a day early,” she noted in a 14 December 2021 Instagram. “And maybe the best decision I made all weekend was having an open mic so anyone/everyone could give a speech - they came prepared with jokes, as you can see by the sheer amount of teeth in these photos.”

A carousel of images featured Bridges and DeVine smiling and laughing as their close friends and family greeted them with speeches. Then, a screenshot from the A-list’s profile in Vogue revealed the ceremony to have taken place on the beach in front of boulders lining the ocean.

Bridges donned a mod gown designed by Danielle Frankel with tulle embellishments lining the top and brushing her exposed shoulders. Meanwhile, DeVine sported a suit jacket and matching trousers by Rich Fresh with just a black T-shirt layered underneath.