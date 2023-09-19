Why Rihanna’s baby boy Riot Rose was dressed in pink in his first photos

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna dressed her baby boy Riot Rose in pink for his first photos.

The Love on the Brain singer and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky released a series of their growing family and introduced their newborn son Riot to the world for the first time. Rihanna, Rocky, and Riot’s big brother RZA, 16 months, posed together in what marks the first time the family of four has taken a family photo together.

For the photos, Rihanna dressed up her newborn baby in a light pink onesie and a matching hat, keeping in line with what the Fenty mogul told British Vogue earlier this year about how she likes to dress her sons in unexpected ways.

“I like to dress him in things that don’t look like baby clothes. I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that. I think that fluidity in fashion is best. I always shop in the men’s department, you know,” she told the magazine in March.

Rihanna continued to reveal that she has many of her baby clothes custom-made because she finds most children's clothes to be on the boring side. “

When you come up with something in your head, half the time it is not available because kids’ clothes are so... they’re sooo boring. I’m like, ‘This is what y’all been doing to these people’s kids all along?’” she said.

Their outside-of-the-box, avant-garde style has led to them dressing them up to the nines. At the time, she noted to the outlet that she and Rocky were eager to deck their kids out as mini-me versions of themselves, especially Rocky.

“One of my favourite outfits he has is a miniature version of one of Rocky’s,” Rihanna added of a tartan kilt she had specially commissioned for RZA.

The pair celebrated their son RZA’s first birthday in May 2022. Rocky posted a carousel of photos on Instagram celebrating RZA, including an adorable snap of RZA crawling on a blanket next to the pop star as she kissed Rocky’s cheek and another of the three posing making silly faces in the mirror. At the end of the carousel, Rocky added a video of Wu-Tang Clan founding member Ol’ Dirty Bastard at an award show saying that “Wu Tang Clan is for the children.”

He captioned the post on Instagram: “WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN 🤲” HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA❤️.”

Meanwhile, in August, People confirmed that she and Rocky had welcomed their second baby boy, Riot Rose.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime show in February of this year. A source at the time told People, “She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.”

Rihanna did the ultimate pregnancy reveal while performing some of her greatest hits. She rubbed her stomach and left the zipper of her jumpsuit undone— revealing a tight-fitting bodysuit and a baby bump.