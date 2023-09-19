Rihanna and A$AP Rocky share first photos of their newborn son Riot Rose

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have just taken their first round of family photos, almost one month after the birth of their second child, named Riot Rose.

To introduce their newborn son to the world, the “Diamonds” singer and rapper took multiple family photos featuring a variety of combinations, including some with just Riot, the couple holding their son, or the entire family together, complete with the couple’s 16-month-old son RZA.

In the pictures, taken by Miles Diggs, Rihanna is seen holding Riot while Rocky holds RZA on his shoulders, with the photo marking the first public image of the family of four together. Rihanna is also pictured holding her youngest son on her own while leaning up against a car.

Other photos show Riot lying down on a blanket as both of his parents were seen looking down at him and smiling.

The news that the couple “secretly” welcomed their second child was reported by TMZ on 21 August. According to the outlet, the newest addition arrived on 3 August in Los Angeles.

The baby’s arrival marked Rihanna and Rocky’s second time becoming new parents; the two welcomed their son RZA Athelaston Meyers in May 2022.

The billionaire beauty mogul has yet to publicly comment on the arrival of her second child.

Rihanna first revealed she was pregnant for the second time during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance in February, while on stage at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where she wore a bright red jumpsuit with a red bodysuit underneath. Multiple times throughout her performance she was seen rubbing her stomach, which led viewers watching to believe that she was pregnant for the second time.

A representative for the singer later confirmed that she was expecting. After TMZ announced the birth of the pair’s second son, sources confirmed the baby news to People and Entertainment Tonight. “Rihanna and A$AP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby,” one source told ET at the time.

“Rihanna and A$AP are great right now,” another source said. “They’re so excited to grow their family and are so united when it comes to parenting. They have so much fun together and are very in love. They already shared a special connection and parenting together has made their bond even stronger.”

The singer had previously given fans a view of her son RZA on TikTok in December 2022, when he was only seven months old. Rihanna later revealed the video was only posted because it was a forced decision after paparazzi had allegedly taken photos of RZA without her consent.

“I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage,” Rihanna told British Vogue in February for the magazine’s March 2023 issue. “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

Rihanna explained how she and the rapper came together to discuss how they wanted to handle photos of their son potentially being leaked to the press. “As we were speaking, we knew they were making calls and deals,” she recalled.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for comment.