Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s unusual new baby name has been revealed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s second child has been revealed, one month after his birth.

According to a birth certificate obtained by The Blast , the couple have named their new son Riot Rose Mayers.

The certificate also showed that the baby was born on 1 August at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

The singer turned beauty mogul, 35, and the rapper, 34, appear to have established a naming tradition, giving their children names beginning with the letter ‘R’.

The couple previously welcomed their first son RZA Athelston Mayers, who was named in tribute to Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA, in May 2022.

It’s thought that their new baby’s name could be a nod to A$AP Rocky’s recent track ‘Riot’, which was released in July and featured Pharrell Williams.

Rihanna revealed that she was expecting her second child during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance back in February, when she was spotted rubbing her stomach on stage, prompting many viewers to suggest that she was pregnant. A representative for the star then confirmed the news shortly after the show.

After their son’s birth was reported last month, sources told Entertainment Tonight that the new parents would “spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby”.

The musician and Fenty Beauty founder has previously addressed her decision to share photos and videos of her eldest son on social media.

Earlier this year, she told British Vogue that she shared pictures of RZA with the gossip blog Hollywood Unlocked and posted a video of him on TikTok after learning that the paparazzi had taken photos of him without her consent.

(Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & )

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” she told the magazine, adding: “I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage.”

In the same interview, the star also revealed how motherhood had changed her outlook on life. “Having a kid honestly unlocks another side of life where you’re now in the matrix with the people who’ve already had kids,” she said. “You come to have a different respect for moms and dads.”