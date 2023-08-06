Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Pop star Adam Lambert has hit out at trolls making homophobic remarks about his boyfriend, Oliver Gliese, after the couple enjoyed a night out in west Hollywood on Friday (4 August).

The former American Idol runner-up, who tours with the rock band Queen, wore a black silk shirt over a v-neck top and black trousers, with black boots. Gliese was wearing a black blazer over a mesh striped top with a cut-out detail on the stomach, paired with black and white skirt, calf-length boots and a silver shoulder bag.

After their night out, Lambert, 41, shared a post to his Instagram Story on Saturday to express his views to his followers.

“Oli and I had a fun night out! Rare to encounter paps in WEHO, so retro,” the 41-year-old wrote. “Lifts my spirits to see support in the comments. Also appalled to see the obnoxious homophobia and ignorance plaguing people [right now].”

He continued: “Oli identifies as a he. He has wicked style and refuses to confirm to the societal norms regarding his fashion choices. He is beautiful and brave and daring. He’s a leader not a follower. One of the many things I love about him!”

“We are very happy together and if the haters don’t like it, we really don’t give a f***,” Lambert added. “Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance. We are all just trying to stay happy and filfilled with our lives. Chances are, if you’re busy trolling us online, you’re miserable in your own life and can’t deal [with] your issues.”

Gliese shared Lambert’s story and posted his own statement, in which he highlighted the detrimental effects that such negative comments could have on a person’s mental health.

“Let’s just highlight how disgusting people are in comments sections. And then we can all ask ourselves why people in the spotlight end their life too soon, are on antidepressents, have low self-esteem, dieting etc,” he wrote. “Kindness never killed anyone!”

(Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

He added: “Also, I’m not dressing like a girl, nor do I identify as a girl. I identify as a man, I just happen to have great legs I wanna show and love makeup! I’m also a man who can’t fit a lot of menswear because I’m too small, AND menswear are sooooo boring often.”

(Instagram/Oliver Gliese)

The next day, Gliese shared another post thanking his followers for their messages and shows of support.

“Thank you for people who see and respect me as me,” he wrote. “Thank you for respecting me and my partner. Thank you for sharing love and not hate online.”