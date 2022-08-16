Jump to content
Adam Sandler congratulates Happy Gilmore caddie doppelgänger Will Zalatoris on first PGA Tour win

‘Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all!’ actor writes, in reference to his character in 1996 film

Amber Raiken
New York
Tuesday 16 August 2022 22:14
Comments

Adam Sandler has congratulated Will Zalatoris, who is known as a doppelgänger for the actor’s caddie in Happy Gilmore, on his first win at the Professional Golfer’s Association tour.

On Twitter on Sunday, the 55-year-old comedian celebrated Zalatoris win at the FedEx St Jude Championship. In the post, Sandler included photos of himself as Mr Gilmore, who initially had a passion for hockey but realised he had a talent for golf in Happy Gilmore. He also shared images of the golfer holding his trophy in his hands at the tournament.

The post comes one year after Sandler first discovered Zalatoris’ striking resemblance to Happy’s caddie Otto, who carried the golfer’s club during his games.

“Congrats Will! I’m happy for you!” he wrote. “Happy’s happy for you! Enjoy it all!”

Multiple fans on Twitter took notice of how much Zalatoris resembles Otto, who was played by Jared Van Snellenberg, and expressed their hopes for a sequel to the 1996 film.

“No wonder why I was thinking [about] where I’ve seen @WillZalatoris before,” one person wrote. “No offence Will,  just having a bit of fun.”

“Please make a sequel. All of your fans want it and frankly it should happen,” another person added.

In April 2021, Sandler previously made a reference to Zalatoris’s resemblance to Mr Gilmore’s caddie when he shared a side-by-side photo of the professional golfer and Otto on Twitter. The photo was also shared during the Masters that year, which Zalatoris was competing in.

“Have fun today young man. Mr Gilmore is watching you and very proud,” the Grown Ups star wrote at the time.

Zalatoris later responded to Sandler on Twitter and continued the bit, as he offered to be the actor’s caddie.

“If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know,” he wrote. “I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore.”

On Sunday, Zalatoris, who has come in second place at three major events this season, earned his first-ever victory at the PGA Tour. He later shared an Instagram post celebrating his achievement and thanking those who have supported him throughout his career.

“Been a long time coming,” he wrote in the caption.. “Thank you to everybody who has supported me on this journey. What a week. Let’s keep it going. ‘What they gonna say now???’- @stephencurry30”.

