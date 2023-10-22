Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele has once again proved that she is Beyoncé’s biggest fan, posing with a bejewelled Renaissance t-shirt during a recent Las Vegas gig.

Footage shared on TikTok shows a fan presenting the singer with the dazzling top, featuring a promotional image from Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour showing her posing on a horse wearing a glittering cowboy hat.

In the video, the London-born star, 35, asks the concert-goer “Is that for me or do you want me to sign it?”, before accepting the gift.

“Look, I’ve got a bejewelled Beyoncé t-shirt guys,” she then tells the cheering crowd.

The star later posted a series of images from the 32nd weekend of her Vegas residency on her Instagram account, including a snap showing her grinning while holding up the garment.

Adele’s love of Beyoncé is well-documented, with the “Someone Like You” singer famously dedicating her 2017 Album of the Year Grammy win to her fellow musician, who she hailed as “the artist of my life”.

“I can’t possibly accept this award,” she said at the time. “I’m very humble and I’m grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and the Lemonade album was just so monumental – Beyoncé, it was so monumental – and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-bearing.”

Last month, she revealed that she would be attending the Renaissance World Tour to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday – and admitted that she was struggling with the silver dress code, which the singer introduced ahead of the show to mark the special occasion.

“You know, I like to get dressed up every weekend, and obviously this is her birthday show,” Adele told her Vegas concertgoers, before revealing that she stayed up “‘til like 3am the other night on Amazon buying glitter ball clothes”.

“She asked everyone to dress up, so I’m gonna look really cheap in, like, a disco ball,” she added. “It’s all from Amazon, and it’s arriving over the weekend while I’m here so god knows what I’m gonna look like.”

Adele recently confirmed that she will extend her hugely successful residency at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas for “one last time”, with the final dates set to run from January to June 2024.

“This residency, these shows have changed my life,” she wrote on X/Twitter. “ I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have!”

“I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you,” she added. “It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though – it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong!”