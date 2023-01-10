Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adele Roberts has updated fans on her recovery from bowel cancer.

Posting a selfie to Instagram on Monday (9 January), the radio host posed with a thumbs up from a hospital bed.

The 43-year-old announced that she was undergoing treatment for stage two bowel cancer in October 2021. Eight months later, in June 2022, she revealed she was cancer free.

In her most recent update, Roberts shared her reasons for undergoing “post bowel cancer surgery”.

“Today was the first step in hopefully getting my colon working again (post bowel cancer surgery),” she wrote in the caption.

“I may be down a rectum but I think there’s enough left to blag it and get things moving again.”

The former Big Brother contestant went on to praise the NHS and the team who looked after her during her surgery.

“Yet again, the level of care I’ve received from the @nhs angels is awesome. Dr Bhan and team I love you,” she said. “The fabulous Bola along with the nurses and porters who looked after me post surgery thank you for helping me and I hope my anaesthetic chat wasn’t too random”.

She continued by thanking those who are making advances in medical sciences in the UK. “Thank you to everyone who helps make that happen,” she said. “You do us proud.”

“The fact I can recover from bowel cancer, have a stoma, start getting my life back on track and today a balloon up my bum to sort out my stricture is just marvellous. What a time to be alive?!”

The BBC Radio 1 DJ gave a special mention to her stoma – who she has nicknamed “Audrey” – for keeping her ”happy, healthy, alive and kicking”.

A stoma allows urine and faeces to be diverted out of the body through an opening in the abdomen into a collection bag.

“I think there’ll be a few more surgeries for me this year… but do you know what, I’m just so happy they can help me and there’s hope,” continued Roberts.

“I might be able to go to the toilet the ‘old fashioned way’ one day in the future. Might even get inspired by all the balloons and have a grand re-opening party.”

Roberts has updated fans throughout her treatment journey for bowel cancer.

In October, Roberts celebrated “Audrey’s Stomaversary” by posing in a picture with a singular candle in a cheeseburger.

“Thank you for saving my life,” Roberts wrote in the caption, addressing her stoma.

“It’s a year to the day that I had my surgery to remove my cancer. The photo with the blue curtain behind me is the last photo taken before I went into theatre,” she explained.

“I didn’t know what would await me. I don’t know if I’d definitely have a #stoma when I woke up. The hospital still weren’t sure. I remember waking up and looking down and seeing a clear #ostomy bag… and my new little friend peeping back at me.”

Roberts concluded: “And Audrey was born! I’m so grateful to have her in my life.

“She decided she wanted Maccies for her birthday tea. What a ledge?! Haha.”