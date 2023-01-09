Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessie J has opened up about the challenges of the early stages of her pregnancy.

The “Price Tag” singer – real name is Jessica Cornish – revealed that she is expecting a child on Friday (6 January).

In an Instagram video posted on Sunday (9 January), Jessie told fans that she “can’t even explain to you how sick I feel”.

“Look at the state of me,” she said, captioning the clip: “I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF,” followed by an array of vomiting emojis.

In the video, a montage of shots show the singer revealing the reality of her first trimester as she looked distressed, yawned, cried and threw up into a bin.

The former The Voice judge announced her pregnancy in an emotional video one year after she suffered from a miscarriage. The clip began with a shot of her positive pregnancy test, with Jessie showing off her growing stomach during various stages of pregnancy.

The video, which is set to her song “Sunflower,” also includes doctors’ scans of the growing child and footage of the singer dancing as she cradles her baby bump.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

“Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

In November 2021, Jessie J revealed that she suffered a miscarriage. At the time, the singer said that “to get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again”.

She also noted that she was grieving with the “millions of women all over the world [who] have felt this pain and way worse”.

In the emotional post, Jessie J also expressed her ongoing grief over the loss of her unborn child, writing: “Grief is such a weird and personal journey. Time helps but it never truly fades. And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today.”

In May, while speaking candidly about her miscarriage on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Jessie J described it as a “silver lining” that she got to “experience being pregnant” because it “opened the door for me to love myself deeper”.