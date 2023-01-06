Jessie J announces she is pregnant in emotional video one year after miscarriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jessie J has revealed that she is pregnant in an emotional video one year after she suffered a miscarriage.

The singer, 34, shared the news that she is expecting a child on Instagram on Friday with a video documenting her pregnancy.

In a sweet clip which began with a shot of her positive pregnancy test, Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, showed off her growing stomach during various stages of her pregnancy. The video, which is set to her song “Sunflower,” also includes doctors scans of the growing child and footage of the singer dancing as she cradles her baby bump.

“I am so happy and terrified to finally share this… Please be gentle with me,” she wrote in the caption of the video, adding: “Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked.”

The “Bang Bang” singer’s pregnancy announcement has been met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from her friends, followers and peers, including Kelly Rowland, who wrote: “AHHHHH SCREAMING CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU!!”

Stacey Solomon also shared her well-wishes, writing: “Oh Jessie I’m so happy for you. Love you,” while Leigh-Anne Pinnock added: “Congrats beauty.”

The news that Jessie J is expecting a child comes after she revealed in November 2021 that she suffered a miscarriage. At the time, the singer said “to get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again,” while noting that she was grieving with the “millions of women all over the world [who] have felt this pain and way worse”.

“I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t,” she wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post.

In November 2022, a year after her miscarriage, she reflected on her grieving process and paid tribute to her “angel baby”.

“A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, before revealing the experience taught her “strength”, “wisdom”, “empathy”, and “gratitude”.

In the emotional post, Jessie J also expressed her ongoing grief over the loss of her unborn child, writing: “Grief is such a weird and personal journey. Time helps but it never truly fades. And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today.”

Jessie J has been open about her fertility struggles in the past. She revealed in 2018 that she was told by doctors when she was 26 years old that she might never have children.

In May, while speaking candidly about her miscarriage on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Jessie J described it as a “silver lining” that she got to “experience being pregnant” and said it “opened the door for me to love myself deeper”.