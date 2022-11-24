Jessie J pays tribute to her ‘angel baby’ one year after miscarriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Jessie J has reflected on the day she was told her unborn baby “no longer had a heartbeat” exactly one year ago.

The singer opened up about her grief, which she described as a “weird and personal journey”, and admitted that the pregnancy loss “still hurts”.

Jessie J, who real name is Jessica Cornish, posted an Instagram Story detailing how she felt a year after she suffered the miscarriage and paid an emotional tribute to her child.

She wrote: “A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat. Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am [sic] discovering all the positives that experience gave me.”

Listing “strength”, “wisdom”, “empathy”, and “gratitude” as the positive things she has gained, Cornish continued: “It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are.

“Grief is such a weird and personal journey. Time helps but it never truly fades.”

Cornish sent “love and strength” to any of her 12.1m followers who may be experiencing the same thing.

“And to my little angel baby,” she added. “I feel you everywhere. Especially today.”

The 34-year-old “Price Tag” singer announced that she had suffered a miscarriage in November 2021 in a since-deleted Instagram post and said her sadness was “overwhelming”.

She wrote in the post: “Yesterday morning I was laughing with a friend saying ‘seriously though how am I going to get through my gig in LA tomorrow night without telling the whole audience I am pregnant’. By yesterday afternoon, I was dreading the thought of getting through the gig without breaking down.

“To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don’t.”

(Instagram/Jessie J)

Cornish has spoken about her fertility struggles in the past. She revealed in 2018 that doctors told her she might never be able to have children when she was 26 years old.

She wanted to have a baby on her own, but the miscarriage made her believe she “wasn’t supposed to do it alone”, she said earlier this year.

Speaking to The Diary of a CEO podcast in May, Cornish said: “I knew that the reason it happened was because I wasn’t supposed to do it alone. Like I know that I’m supposed to find someone that wants this as much as I do.”