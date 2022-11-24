Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kendall Jenner has revealed that she is planning to relocate from her Beverly Hills home to a ranch.

The model, who owns two horses, said in the season finale of The Kardashians that she has “a lot of ideas” that she is “excited” to pursue.

Jenner, 27, told fans: “I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I’m excited to continue to explore all these things, but… I’m moving to a ranch.”

Off-camera, a producer chimed in and said: “You’re going to end up with horses somewhere.” Jenner responded: “I’m an actual cowgirl.”

The TV personality currently lives in a 6,625-square foot house in Mulholland Estates, a gated community in Beverly Hills, California. She previously described her home as having a “peaceful Spanish-y, farmhouse-y vibe”.

In last week’s episode of The Kardashians, Jenner revealed that one of her horses is getting a baby after she enlisted a surrogate mare to carry a foal.

While preparing for the 2022 Met Gala, she told her team of stylists that she received news of a successful embryo after asking her hairstylist Jen Atkin for “horse sperm” for her birthday last year.

She explained that she eventually bought sperm from a male stud, which is kept for breeding purposes, and artificially inseminated the mare surrogate.

“We’re doing it via surrogacy, it’s really interesting. Mine was an Olympian,” the equestrian enthusiast said.

In 2018, Jenner told US Vogue she keeps her horses, Belle and Dylan, in a show barn called Huntover. The owner of the barn, Mark Bone, trained with the model since she was 13 years old.

She spoke of how she has bonded with the animals and said: “It’s gonna take a couple of months. It’s like with any person: You fall in love and then you feel each other out.”

Jenner also revealed that she got her first pony at the age of 10 and used to ride with a woman who owned several horses as a young adolescent.

But after she started modelling at the age of 14, she stopped riding, which she said was the “worst thing I ever did”.