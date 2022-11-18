Kendall Jenner’s horse is having a baby via surrogate: ‘What does this mean?’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In case you missed it, Kendall Jenner is having a baby – horse – via surrogate.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the supermodel learned one of her horses is having a baby after she enlisted a surrogate mare to carry a foal.

“Oh my gosh, I’m having a baby!” Jenner shrieked while prepping for the 2022 Met Gala, before clarifying that she’s expecting a “horse”.

“I just got the news it took,” she told her glam squad. “We have an embryo.”

The 27-year-old model revealed that she asked hairstylist Jen Atkin for “horse sperm” for her birthday last year.

“We have an embryo, remember I asked you for sperm?” she told Atkin. “Jen was like, ‘I really want to get something great for Kendall for her birthday,’ and I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.’”

Jenner went on to explain how she bought sperm from a male stud – also known as a horse kept for breeding – and artificially inseminated the mare surrogate.

“We’re doing it via surrogacy, it’s really interesting,” she said during a confessional. “Mine was an Olympian.”

A producer mentions that Jenner has “Olympic blood in her,” referring to her father Caitlyn Jenner, who won the gold medal for track and field at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

“I know! Do you think that I didn’t think this through?” Jenner replies. “Only Olympians around here,” she said, before admitting that the “baby daddy” horse is “so sexy.”

Unsurprisingly, many viewers of The Kardashians were unsure what to make of this information. Many people wondered how a horse could expect a baby via surrogate, and some didn’t even know that horse surrogacy was apparently a real thing.

“What am I supposed to do with this information,” one Twitter user asked.

“What does this mean?????” said someone else.

“i just realised animals can have babies via surrogate too?!?” a third user wrote.

Amid many people proclaiming that the end of Twitter is near after Elon Musk made a series of changes to the app, users felt it was appropriate that Jenner’s baby news might be the last piece of information they see on the site.

“Yeah man shut this site down,” one person said.

“hope we experience some horse surrogacy discourse before this place crashes n burns,” another user wrote.

Others simply believed it was Kendall Jenner who was expecting the foal herself, writing, “I read this SO wrong.”

“Congrats to the happy couple,” said someone else.

Notably, Kendall Jenner is the only member of the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan without children. The model has often spoken about the pressure she feels from her family – specifically her mother, Kris Jenner – to have a baby. In season one of the hit reality series, Kris encouraged her second-youngest daughter to freeze her eggs, and even called an obstetrician-gynecologist to do the procedure.

During the episode, she told Kendall how “proud” she is of her children before adding that “maybe it’s time” for her “to have a baby”.

In response, the model nearly choked on her drink and told her mother that she feels “uncomfortable”, explaining that having children is her decision.

“You keep telling me you’re not getting any younger, but guess what, mom?” Kendall replied. “It’s my life, okay. I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship with NBA player Devin Booker since 2020.