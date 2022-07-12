Kendall Jenner has reacted to her sister Kylie’s second pregnancy, describing it as a “massive birth control moment” for her.

The 26-year-old model is the only one of the five sisters not to have a child, despite pressure from her mother, Kris Jenner.

During the newly-released trailer for the second season of The Kardashians, Kylie — the youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — is seen saying to Kendall: “I need my first night out. I haven't had a night out in almost a year!”

The trailer cuts to Kendall in a confessional scene, where she says: “This is definitely a massive birth control moment for me. It's a lot.”

“Momager” Kris Jenner has previously faced criticism after pressuring her second-youngest daughter to freeze her eggs, and even calling an obstetrician-gynaecologist for her in the first season of The Kardashians.

During the episode, which aired on 26 May, Kris tells Kendall how “proud” she is of her children before adding that “maybe it’s time” for her “to have a baby”.

In response, Kendall starts coughing, as she nearly chokes on her drink. She then tells her mother that she feels “uncomfortable”, explaining that having children is her decision.

“You keep telling me you’re not getting any younger, but guess what, mom?” Kendall replies. “It’s my life, okay. I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

Kris Jenner says Kendall would love to have children one day (Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

And in an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show aired in February, the 66-year-old told host Ellen that she would love her supermodel daughter to make her a grandmother for the twelfth time.

Kendall and her partner, NBA professional Devin Booker, reportedly separated in June after two years as they are “not on the same page”.

Within days, the model posted a nude snap of her stretched out on her front and soaking up the sun, wearing nothing but a green baseball cap to her Instagram profile.

The picture was interpreted by fans as a sign that she was now “single and ready to mingle”.

However, Booker ‘liked’ the photo, with Kendall returning the favour by “liking” a photograph he had shared to his Instagram.

The couple were also reported to have been spotted together at Soho House in Malibu, with photographs of the pair together at the exclusive members club shared by Page Six.