Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.

In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.

She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.

The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.

When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said she hopes it will be 26-year-old Kendall.

“It would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby,” she said.

“I think she would eventually love to have a baby.”

Kendall has been in a relationship with basketball player Devin Booker since June 2020.

Kris also revealed she had been present at the birth of Kylie’s second child; a son named Wolf.

Kylie and her partner, Travis Scott, welcomed Wolf at the beginning of this month. They also have a four-year-old daughter named Stormi.

“It was amazing. It was me, Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now, you can only have so many people,” Kris told DeGeneres, adding that Wolf looks “exactly” like Stormi.

“And when he came out it was like Stormi being born all over again,” she said.

Wolf was born on 2 February, a day after Stormi turned four on 1 February.

Kris said Wolf has “the best birth date”, because he was born on an “angel number”.

In numerology, angel numbers are recurring sequences of numbers which are believed to have a spiritual significance.

“2222 has always been Kylie’s angel number. A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth,” Kris said.

Kylie and Scott first began dating in April 2017. The couple later separated in October 2019, with Kylie confirming the news on Twitter. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote at the time.

Neither Kylie or Scott announced that they had rekindled their relationship ahead of their second pregnancy.