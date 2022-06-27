Kendall Jenner has shown she’s ready for a hot girl summer by posting a nude photograph of herself sunbathing on her Instagram.

The 26-year-old posted the snap just days after she reportedly split from her partner, NBA professional Devin Booker, and fans have taken the post as a sign that she is now “single and ready to mingle”.

The image shows the model stretched out on her front on a sunbed wearing nothing but a green baseball cap.

Alongside a caption that simply states “"🤗", the accompanying slides show her riding her horse, enjoying a sunset drive and a platter of sushi.

“Single energy lmao,” wrote one follower, while another added that the reality TV star was evidently “single and ready to mingle”.

“Someone need [to] tell Dev [to] stay strong”, one user quipped, while another wrote: “Devin Booker is crying somewhere rn”.

Earlier this month, it was widely reported that Jenner and Booker had separated after they were said to be “on different paths”.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “Kendall feels like they’re on different paths”, adding that the couple “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

All photographs of the couple have since been removed from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s Instagram profile.

The news follows comments from Jenner’s mother, Kris, pressuring Kendall to freeze her eggs, before telling her that “maybe it’s time” for her “to have a baby”.

The uncomfortable exchange was shown in a recent episode of The Kardashians where Kris could be then seen calling an obstetrician-gynaecologist to quiz them on her daughter’s fertility.

In response, Kendall could be seen almost choking on her drink in surprise, before stating that Kris was “making [her] uncomfortable” and explaining that the decision was hers alone to make.

“You keep telling me you’re not getting any younger, but guess what, mom?” Kendall told the 66-year-old. “It’s my life, okay. I don’t know if I’m ready yet.”

In a separate scene, Kendall added that she wasn’t ready to begin a family just yet.

“I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can welcome a child into my life,” she said. “I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m okay with that right now.”