Devin Booker reacts to Kendall Jenner’s nude Instagram picture

Devin Booker has reacted to Kendall Jenner’s nude Instagram photograph in a very low-key manner.

On Sunday, the 26-year-old model posted a snap of her stretched out on her front and soaking up the sun, wearing nothing but a green baseball cap.

The picture, posted just days after she and NBA professional Booker were reported to have split, was interpreted by fans as a sign that she was now “single and ready to mingle”.

Booker has since “liked” the photograph, however, with The Kardashians star returning the favour by “liking” a photograph the 25-year-old shared on Monday, the first he has posted since the pair were reported to have split.

The couple were also reported to have been spotted together at Soho House in Malibu on Sunday, with photographs of the pair together at the exclusive members club shared by Page Six.

On Friday, multiple reports that the pair had separated were reinforced by the removal of all pictures of the couple together from Jenner’s Instagram.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple were “not on the same page”.

An additional source told E! News on Wednesday that “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half.”

According to ET, an insider said: “Kendall feels like they're on different paths”, adding that the couple “have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page.”

The pair were first romantically connected in 2020, but a 2021 Valentine’s Day post on Instagram of the couple was widely believed to mark the official confirmation of their relationship.

However, it wasn’t until the recently aired The Kardashians reunion show, which was filmed back in 2021, that Jenner confirmed they were dating, over a year into their relationship.

“He’s my boyfriend,” she told reunion host Andy Cohen.

Jenner added that keeping their relationship out of the public eye “makes [her] life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better”. She added: “It’s a private matter, it’s not really for anybody else to judge or know.”