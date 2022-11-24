Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘We kiss like teenagers’: Cher gushes over ‘kind, smart, hilarious’ boyfriend Alexander Edwards

Cher confirmed her relationship with the music producer earlier this month

Peony Hirwani
Thursday 24 November 2022 10:22
Comments

Cher explains the story behind her strange tweets

Cher has shared a new picture of her 36-year-old boyfriend Alexander Edwards.

On Thursday (24 November), the 76-year-old singer posted a photograph of her boyfriend, whom she refers to as A E, writing: “He’s Kind, Smart, Hilarious…and We [kiss] Like Teenagers.”

In the photograph, shirtless Edwards is standing near the bedside as he smiles at the camera.

Cher confirmed her relationship with the music producer earlier this month.

On 8 November, the singer shared a picture of her new partner, confirming that he treats her “like a queen”.

Recommended

Cher added that he had already been introduced to her family, adding that “love doesn’t know math!”.

When a fan asked her to confirm the relationship, she did with a series of emojis, stating that they had first met during Paris Fashion Week in October.

Edwards is the vice president of A&R at Def Jam, home to musicians including Rihanna, Pusha T, Nas, Public Enemy, and Justin Bieber.

Hailing from Oakland, California, Edwards was once in a relationship with model and activist Amber Rose, with whom he shares three-year-old son Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Cher has previously been married twice, to singers Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in