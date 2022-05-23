Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts appears on cover of Women’s Health with stoma bag

Adele Roberts fronts the latest issue of Women’s Health magazine with her stoma bag also pictured.

The Radio 1 DJ is currently undergoing treatment for bowel cancer, which she discussed in the interview that accompanied the cover shoot.

Speaking about the importance of being open with her diagnosis, Roberts told the publication: “One in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in our lives, and I think the more we can actually talk about it, the less negatively affected people will be, mentally, if and when that happens.

“That’s why it means so much – as someone undergoing cancer treatment and with a visible stoma – to be on the cover of Women’s Health.”

The magazine’s editor-in-chief Claire Sanderson, added: “Wellness should always be an inclusive space and what better way to embody that than have someone as inspiring as Adele on the cover of Women’s Health. It’s an empowering, joyful image, full of positivity and spirit.

“Adele truly is a role model – not just within the wellness world, but for all women who have had to face up to serious illnesses like cancer. Her mental strength – helped by talking with others and staying physically active – is quite incredible. It’s been a privilege to publish, and we’re incredibly proud to help Adele tell her story.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Roberts opened up about how she has never been happier in her own skin.

“Being diagnosed with cancer has meant I’ve learned to appreciate my body,” she said.

“Be grateful that it works; be grateful they found the tumour in time to remove it and be grateful [that modern medicine means I can] have a stoma. I feel like I love my body more than ever.”

Read the full Adele Roberts interview in the June issue of Women’s Health UK, on sale from 24 May.