Adele shares honest rant about too-small Spanx during concert: ‘So stressful’

Adele has shared her candid thoughts about wearing Spanx that were too small for her during her concert.

The singer, 36, spoke openly about wearing the shapewear during a recent performance at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which was part of her Las Vegas residency. In footage of the show shared by a fan on TikTok, Adele acknowledged that she wasn’t initially sure about wearing her full-body Spanx, since they weren’t the right size for her.

“I had to put these Spanx on that were a size small,” she said, while sitting on a bench at her piano. “It was like pumping sausage meat. It was so stressful and I was contemplating maybe I don’t go on in a pair of Spanx tonight, but I was like: ‘Oh no, that’s too risky.’”

The “Hello” singer said that while she still “managed to get into” the pair of Spanx, she was concerned that they’d be too tight during the show.

“It’s made me look great but I’m nervous maybe my blood’s going to get cut off or something,” she quipped. “So, if I pass out half way through the show, don’t worry, that is why.

In another video from the concert, Adele described how she’s always been a big fan of Spanx, noting that she’s been buying them from the same brand since her teens.

“You can get all sorts of shapewear now, but I just trust [my Spanx]. I’ve been wearing them since I was about 16. So I trust them, that’s like half of my life,” she said. “My favorite pair of Spanx are full body Spanx.”

While showcasing the black Spanx she was wearing underneath her dress, she acknowledged why she wears them to most of her concerts. “I know they’re not sexy. But I like to feel safe in all my dresses.”

However, Adele then shared that her “favorite pair” of Spanx were unfortunately being discontinued. “Everyone I know has been panic buying whatever is left at the stores,” she explained. “There are probably not a lot of people who want to wear full-body Spanx.”

Throughout her shows at her Vegas residency, which started in 2022 and which will conclude in November, Adele has continued to have interactive moments with her fans. In a video of a concert shared last week, the “Hello” singer walked through the aisles of The Colosseum theater, passing by hoards of adoring guests. At one point, Adele had a heartwarming moment with a young boy and began serenading him into the microphone. The boy immediately opened his mouth wide in shock, before she gave him a little wave and brushed his cheek.

After Adele hit a major high note, she gave the boy a smile and a tap on the shoulder as she continued walking through the theater. Meanwhile, the boy seemingly couldn’t believe what had just happened and he turned around to give his adult chaperone a big hug.

Also during a concert on June 1, Adele clapped back at an allegedly homophobic heckler when they shouted “Pride sucks” at her show. As the “Hello” singer commemorated the beginning of Pride Month – which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community – she was left infuriated by the unnamed man loudly criticizing the movement.

“Did you come to my f***ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f***ing stupid? Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?” Adele said, in a video that has since gone viral on social media.