Adriana Lima responds to critics of her postpartum appearance

Adriana Lima has responded to comments claiming that she “looks different” one year after giving birth to her youngest son, Cyan.

The supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday 15 November to post a selfie with her hair in a ponytail and seemingly no makeup with text across the screen that read: “The face of a tired mom of one teenage girl, two pre-teens, one active boy, a one-year-old learning to walk, and three dogs…thanks for your concern.”

The post on Instagram Stories comes only one week after she shared a post about a photoshoot with Bulgari on 8 November. In response to the post, many commented on Lima’s appearance, while others questioned whether she’d undergone cosmetic procedures.

“She did something to her face,” one comment began. “Botox, fillers, she’s not the same.”

“What did you do to your gorgeous face?” another commenter asked. “It looks different?”

Other commenters went on to dramatically mourn Lima’s appearance from before and after the post. “Oh no not you,” one comment wrote with crying emojis. “Your beauty was God given! I pray these were just fillers and they will dissolve…You’re still the most beautiful but it breaks my heart.”

However, others defended Lima from the comments, and assured the supermodel that she is loved and supported. “Adriana you are absolutely gorgeous,” one comment began. “Please don’t let the hate put you down! We love you from the inside and outside. You are our inspiration and we idolise you. Love you forever and always.”

This isn’t the first time Lima has spoken out about her postpartum appearance. In April, she spoke with People about forgiving herself for judging her body. “Every day I have to remind myself that: ‘Listen, accept who you are. Accept your body,’” she told the outlet.

“It’s a transitional body right now because I had a baby. So you just created life. It’s such a big blessing. Every body has a different reaction with pregnancy and post-pregnancy.”

“So you have to exercise every day, [practice] acceptance with changes. And I struggle every day,” Lima revealed. “Every day, I have to remind myself, I’m human. I get insecure here and there.”

She added: “And then every day, I learn new things. And with age, your body reacts differently. But it’s okay. I’m learning.”

In a post to Instagram last September, the Brazilian supermodel announced that she had welcomed a son with her boyfriend, André Lemmers.

Lima shared a close-up of the newborn’s eye, revealing that his name had been inspired by his eye colour.

“Cyan is the colour between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light,” Lima wrote in the caption. “Cyan is the colour of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list.”

She continued: “Cyan now is our favourite colour… the colour of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS. 08/29/22.”

Lima first announced she was expecting her third child in a video posted to TikTok in February. Cyan is the couple’s first child together.

The Victoria’s Secret alum proudly showcased her baby bump on a number of occasions during her pregnancy. In May 2022, she arrived at Cannes Film Festival wearing a Balmain gown which exposed her stomach.