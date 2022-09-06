Sign up for the Independent Women email for the latest news, opinion and features Get the Independent Women email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Adriana Lima has given birth to her third child.

In a post to Instagram on Monday (5 September), the Brazilian supermodel announced that she has welcomed a son with her boyfriend, André Lemmers.

Lima shared a close-up of the newborn’s eye, revealing that his name had been inspired by his eye colour.

“Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light,” Lima wrote in the caption.

“Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family’s bucket list.”

She continued: “Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy’s eyes. Welcome to our world CYAN LIMA LEMMERS. 08/29/22.”

Messages of congratulations have poured in from celebrity friends and fans.

Fellow model Shanina Shaik wrote: “Beautiful bundle of joy! Congratulations.”

Priyanka Chopra commented: “Congratulations honey!!”

“Little angel congrats,” Irina Shayk said, adding multiple red heart emojis.

Lima first announced she was expecting her third child with Lemmers in a video posted to TikTok in February. Cyan is the couple’s first child together.

The Victoria’s Secret alum proudly showcased her baby bump on a number of occasions during her pregnancy. In May, she arrived at Cannes Film Festival wearing a Balmain gown which exposed her stomach.

The supermodel wore a Balmain gown (Getty Images)

Lima already has two daughters, Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, from her previous marriage to Serbian basketball player Marko Jarić.

In a post to her Instagram story on Monday evening, Lima thanked her followers for their well wishes.

“Me and André are overwhelmed with all the amazing positive wishes and messages received from family and friends!” she wrote.

Giving an insight into her new routine since Cyan’s arrival, Lima added: “Lots of feeding and diaper changes now that prevents me from answering everyone individually! Thank you and love to all!”